The FTSE 100 closed Wednesday up 0.36% in a quiet session for markets. Online grocer and retail-technology specialist Ocado, pest-control, hygiene and workwear services provider Rentokil Initial and betting-and-gambling group Entain gained the most over the session, rising 3.9%, 2.6% and 2.55% respectively. The biggest falls were seen by Rolls-Royce Holdings, B&M European Value Retail SA and IMI, which dropped 1.2%, 1.2% and 1.1% respectively.

COMPANIES NEWS:

Team PLC to Buy Homebuyer Financial Services for $3.1 Mln

Team PLC said it will buy financial-planning business Homebuyer Financial Services for a total consideration of 2.4 million pounds ($3.1 million) in cash.

Alien Metals CEO to Step Down

Alien Metals said Chief Executive Troy Whittaker will resign with effect from Dec. 31, without disclosing further details.

Anglo American Plans to Sell Stake in U.K. Mining Project, The Times Reports

-- Anglo American could be preparing to sell a minority stake in the Woodsmith fertilizer mine, in North Yorkshire, as it seeks to share the $9 billion development cost, The Times of London reported.

Aviva to Receive Extra GBP80 Mln From Sale of Singapore Life Stake

Aviva said it expects to receive around 80 million pounds ($101.8 million) of additional proceeds from the sale of its stake in Singapore Life Holdings.

