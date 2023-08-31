The FTSE 100's streak of five consecutive days of gains ended on Thursday, with Prudential the biggest faller after being Wednesday's top-riser. Second-to-last Diageo fell 2.3% after peer Pernod Ricard warned U.S. sales would decline as the economy slows toward the year-end. Today's top boy was Ocado, rising 9.9%. "It's been a subdued end to what has been a negative month for European markets, with the FTSE 100 once again finding a base just above the 7,210 level," CMC Markets Analyst Michael Hewson says. The index closed down 0.46% at 7,439.13 points.

PensionBee Pretax Loss Narrows on Rising Revenue, Lower Costs

PensionBee said pretax loss for the first half narrowed, supported by growth across key metrics and lower costs, in line with its previous update.

Grafton Group Pretax Profit Fell on Higher Costs; Launches Buyback of Up to GBP50 Mln

Grafton Group said pretax profit fell for the first half after it booked higher costs, and that it is launching a share buyback program of up to 50 million pounds ($63.6 million).

Frasers Group Increases Stake in Boohoo to 9.1%

Sports-fashion retailer Frasers Group has increased its shareholding in Boohoo Group to 9.1% of its issued share capital.

Gulf Marine Lifts 2023 Ebitda Views on Robust Demand

Gulf Marine Services upgraded its 2023 Ebitda guidance as it anticipates demand to remain high.

ImmuPharma to Raise up to GBP1.85 Mln to Fund R&D Pipeline, Working Capital

ImmuPharma is raising up to 1.85 million pounds ($2.4 million) via share subscriptions and a retail offer, and will use the money toward its research and development pipeline and for working capital.

Oxford Cannabinoid Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Research Costs

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings said its pretax loss for fiscal 2023 widened on the back of higher research costs.

Kainos Group Expects to Meet FY 2024 Market Forecasts After Good Start to Year

Kainos Group has experienced good trading over the first half of the year to date and expects to meet full-year market forecasts, it said Thursday.

Alfa Financial Pretax Profit Rose on Higher Software Revenue; Declares Special Dividend

Alfa Financial Software Holdings reported a higher pretax profit for the first half supported by higher software and subscription revenue, and declared a special dividend.

Carclo Sees Delays With Significant Project, Softer Demand at U.S. Business

Carclo said the initiation of a significant project with a major customer in its CTP U.S. manufacturing-solutions business has seen some delays, and that it has observed a softer demand in the early part of the year due to customers destocking.

Crossword Cybersecurity to Meet 2023 Market Forecasts After 27% 1H Revenue Growth

Crossword Cybersecurity said revenue for the first half of the year rose 27% and that it expects to meet full-year market forecasts, with further growth expected next year.

Sondrel Shares Slip After Profit Warning on Production Delays in Europe

Sondrel shares fell after it said it expects 2023 performance to be hit by a chip development-and-production delay for three major customers in Europe.

Essensys to Report Revenue Rise Driven by US Market

Essensys said it expects to report a rise in revenue for fiscal 2023 driven by momentum in the U.S. market--its primary growth market--and that its adjusted Ebitda loss is expected to be in line with market expectations.

Inspiration Healthcare Revenue Fell on Infusion-Products Revenue Decline

Inspiration Healthcare Group said that revenue for the first half of fiscal 2024 fell as revenue in infusion products declined as a result of destocking by a leading customer.

Real Estate Credit Investments to Buy Back Shares Up to GBP5 Mln

Real Estate Credit Investments said that it intends to return up to 5.0 million pounds ($6.4 million) to shareholders through a share buyback program.

Kodal Minerals Shares Rise on Funding Package Deadline Extension

Kodal Minerals shares rose after it said it has agreed to extend a deadline to Sept. 30 from Aug. 31 for the completion of a funding package with Hainan Mining for the development of the Bougouni lithium project in Mali.

Hargreaves Services Chairman Roger McDowell Expected to Resume Duties in October

Hargreaves Services said that Chairman Roger McDowell was extending his temporary sabbatical and was expected to resume his duties in October, and that senior independent Director Nigel Halkes will continue in the position of chair in his absence.

Revolution Beauty Pretax Loss Narrowed on Lowers Costs; Appoints New CEO

Revolution Beauty reported a narrowed pretax loss for fiscal 2023 on the back of revenue growth and lower costs, backed its fiscal 2024 views, and named Lauren Brindley as its new chief executive.

Grafton Group Benefits From Broad Business Spread

0857 GMT - Grafton Group has had a resilient first half as it continued to benefit from its broad spread of business, Davy Research analyst Flor O'Donoghue says in a note. On a divisional level, the building-materials distributor's results underline the benefits of diversity, with non-distribution helping offset weakness in its core distribution activities, O'Donoghue says. And despite challenging end-markets, the company's cash generation and financial strength are a clear standout, evidenced by its decision to carry out a share buyback program of up to GBP50 million, he says. "The stock continues to screen well and offers very material upside from current levels," the analyst says. Davy rates the stock outperform and has a 1,300 pence target price. Shares are up 2.3% at 875 pence. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

