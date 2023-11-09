The FTSE 100 ended up 0.7% at 7,455.67 points, after three days of consecutive falls and a flurry of mixed results and trading updates. "Plenty of companies are finding they cannot meet market expectations and so we're seeing some chunky one-day share price declines," AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould says. The day's biggest faller was betting operator Flutter Entertainment, tumbling 10% after forecasting low-end full-year profits, while its counterpart, online car marketplace Auto Trader, rose 8.5% after better-than-expected results. Also boosting the blue-chip bourse was pharma giant AstraZeneca, up 2.6% after lifting its guidance and signing a weight-loss drug deal.

Taylor Wimpey Sees Operating Profit at Top End of Guidance; Backs Volumes Forecast

Taylor Wimpey said it expects full-year operating profit to meet the top end of previous guidance, and backed full-year completion guidance.

AstraZeneca Raises Core EPS Guidance Despite Profit Miss

AstraZeneca raised its full-year guidance for core earnings per share and total revenue excluding Covid-19 medicines despite a lower third-quarter profit that missed forecasts.

B&M European Value Upgrades Guidance After Profit Rise

B&M European Value Retail lifted its fiscal 2024 guidance on the back of improved sales and margins.

Auto Trader Pretax Profit Rises as Used Car Market Remains Stable

Auto Trader Group pretax profit rose together with revenue after a strong performance in the core business, as it recorded a record number of buyers.

3i Group Investment Returns Decline Amid Challenging Environment

3i Group posted a fall in total and gross investment returns for first half of fiscal 2024 against a tough macroeconomic environment.

National Grid Pretax Profit Falls, Adjusted Operating Profit Misses Consensus

National Grid said its fiscal first-half pretax profit fell as adjusted operating profit missed consensus, and that it expects new U.K. legislation to weigh on underlying earnings per share.

Flutter Entertainment to List in New York, Delist From Euronext Dublin

Flutter Entertainment has finalized its plans to list in the U.S., saying it will list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange while simultaneously delisting from Euronext Dublin.

Lancashire Holdings to Return Up to $169 Mln to Shareholders

Lancashire Holdings said that it will return up to $169 million to shareholders as it posted an improved operational performance for the first nine months of 2023.

IMI Lifts Guidance After Organic Revenue Rises

IMI said that third-quarter organic revenue rose 3% and upgraded its adjusted earnings per share guidance based on current market conditions.

Endeavour Mining Profit Falls Sequentially on Lower Gold Prices; Backs Views

Endeavour Mining reported a fall on third-quarter net profit on the back of lower gold prices, and said its 2023 production target remains on track.

Lancashire Holdings Appoints Chair Designate Philip Broadley

Lancashire Holdings named Philip Broadley as its chair designate as Chair Peter Clarke will step down from the role after nine years of service.

S4 Capital Cuts Forecasts Again After Revenue Fell on Lower-Than-Expected Business

S4 Capital said third-quarter revenue fell, reflecting lower-than-expected activity in its Content and Data and Digital media units, and slashed guidance again.

Tate & Lyle Sees Earnings Growth After Profit Rises

Tate & Lyle reported a pretax profit increase for the first half of fiscal 2024 on the back of lower costs and robust profits from its minority holding in plant-based ingredient maker Primient.

TheWorks.co.uk Shares Slump as It Warns Competition Will Eat Into Earnings

TheWorks.co.uk shares fell after the company said that it sees core earnings for fiscal 2024 below market views as it expects to keep higher levels of discounting to remain competitive.

John Wood Group Revenue, Earnings Rose on Growth Across All Units

John Wood Group said revenue and earnings rose in line with expectations, with growth across all business units, and backed its full-year outlook.

STV Shares Fall After Profit Guidance Cut Amid Decline in Traditional Advertising

STV Group shares fell after the Scottish broadcaster said it expects full-year operating profit to decline, hurt by weak national television advertising.

AstraZeneca Shares Rise After Guidance Increase

Shares of AstraZeneca rose as much as 4.2% in early trade after the company raised its full-year guidance for core earnings per share and total revenue excluding Covid-19 medicines after beating core EPS guidance for the third quarter.

Wizz Air Swings to Pretax Profit; to Ground Planes on Pratt & Whitney Engines Issue

Wizz Air Holdings said it swung to a pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2024, but that it expects to ground 45 aircraft by the end of the year due to the Pratt & Whitney engines issue.

Domino's Pizza Backs Guidance Despite Fall in Orders

Domino's Pizza Group said total orders fell for the third quarter on softer demand, but backed its guidance for the year.

Volvo Car Gives Further Financial Backing to Polestar

STOCKHOLM--Volvo Car said late Wednesday that it supports the new business plan announced by Polestar and will provide the electric-car maker with additional financial backing.

Indivior Swings to Pretax Loss on Higher Costs; Backs Revenue View

Indivior swung to a pretax loss for the third quarter of 2023 on higher costs, but backed its revenue expectations for the year.

WH Smith Profit Rises as Travel Business Takes Off; Dividend Lifted

WH Smith reported a pretax profit increase for fiscal 2023, lifted by robust performance from its travel division, raised its dividend payout and said that passenger numbers are expected to return to prepandemic levels.

Renewi Pretax Profit, Revenue Falls on Normalization of Recyclate Prices

Renewi said pretax profit fell for the first half of fiscal 2024 as revenue decreased on lower rebased recyclate prices, but that it was on track to meet full-year expectations.

TBC Bank Pretax Profit Slipped on Lower Other Income Despite Rates Boost

TBC Bank Group said its pretax profit declined over the third quarter as a rise in interest income didn't offset a larger fall in noninterest income.

Time Finance Sees Pretax Profit Ahead of Views on Positive Momentum

Time Finance said it expects earnings for fiscal 2024 to be ahead market expectations amid positive momentum.

Shares in Fusion Antibodies Fall on Revenue Warning

Fusion Antibodies shares fell after the company said revenue for the first half of its fiscal year will be behind market expectations, but that its prospects for growth remained positive.

Landore Resources Shares Dive on Fund Raising Plan

Landore Resources shares fell 16% after the company said that it plans to raise up to 3.0 million pounds ($3.7 million) via a share issue and will use the money toward exploration at its BAM gold project in Northwestern Ontario and for general working capital purposes.

Milton Capital Names Richard Mays Nonexecutive Chairman; Eyes Energy Sector For Investments

Milton Capital said it has appointed Richard Mays as nonexecutive chairman, and that its primary focus for investment opportunities will be in the energy sector.

Angle PLC Shares Fall After Company Said It Sees Full-Year Revenue Missing Views

Angle PLC shares fell after it said it expects full-year revenue to more than double, but miss market expectations.

Guild eSports Raises Further GBP130,000 in Share Placing

Guild eSports said that it has raised a further 130,000 pounds ($159,718) through a placing, following on from its recent subscription.

Dowlais Backs Views Despite Impact of UAW Strikes

Dowlais Group backed its expectations for the full year despite the impact of the United Auto Workers strikes in North America.

Morgan Advanced Materials Backs Full-Year Outlook After Year-To-Date Sales Rose

Morgan Advanced Materials backed its full-year organic revenue growth outlook, and said sales for the first nine months rose 2.4% on an organic constant-currency basis.

Chapel Down Seeks to Move Listing to London AIM from Aquis Exchange

Chapel Down Group said it plans to seek admission to London's Alternative Investment Market, and cancel its listing on the Aquis Exchange.

Gelion to Buy Battery Technology Developer OXLiD for up to GBP4.2M; Raise GBP4.5M

Gelion is buying lithium-sulfur battery technology developer OXLiD for up to 4.2 million pounds ($5.2 million) to be partly funded by an equity issue.

Datalex Appoints Jonathan Rockett as CEO

Datalex said it has appointed Jonathan Rockett as chief executive officer.

Videndum Taps Bodycote CEO as Chair Designate

Videndum said that it has appointed Stephen Harris, currently chief executive of Bodycote, as chair designate and nonexecutive director effective immediately.

DSW Capital Adjusted Pretax Profit Seen Lower Due to Uncertain M&A Timing

DSW Capital said it expects to report flat or lower on-year adjusted pretax profit for fiscal 2024 due to the uncertainty around the timing of merger-and-acquisition deals despite improvement in activity levels.

Argentex Group Shares Fall as CFO Jo Stent Resigns

Argentex Group shares fell after Chief Financial Officer Jo Stent resigned with immediate effect.

ADM Energy Names Henry Bellingham as Chairman

ADM Energy appointed Henry Bellingham as chairman to succeed Oliver Andrews effective immediately.

Myanmar Investments Shares Fall on Intention to Delist From AIM

Shares in Myanmar Investments International fell after it said it will propose the cancellation of its shares on AIM to shareholders, and sell its remaining investments.

Sylvania Platinum Chair to Step Down

