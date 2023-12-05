The FTSE 100 ended Tuesday down 0.31%, dragged once again by mining stocks. The U.K. index was left behind while the DAX hit a record high and the Nasdaq 100 started to climb again, IG Group chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp says in a research note. Losses in commodity prices have sent the mining sector into retreat, and so a year that started so well for the FTSE 100 has turned into yet another dismal period of underperformance, Beauchamp says. "International investors continue to avoid the U.K., starving the FTSE 100 and its constituents of the flows needed to fuel a proper rally," he says.

COMPANIES NEWS:

Moonpig Backs Guidance After Profit Rise

Moonpig more than doubled its pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2024, supported by higher order frequency due to technological innovations, and backed its guidance for the full year.

---

On The Beach Sees Momentum Continuing After Full-Year Growth

On the Beach Group said that it has seen strong momentum in fiscal 2024 to date after fiscal 2023 profit rose on recovering travel trends.

---

Various Eateries PLC Mulling GBP25 Mln Fund Raising

Various Eateries PLC said that it is in the advanced stages of a potential 25 million pound ($31.6 million) fund raising and debt-for-equity swap which would be used to accelerate growth.

---

Ashtead Group Pretax Profit Rises on Strong Revenue Growth

Ashtead Group reported higher pretax profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on the back of stronger rental revenue growth mainly in the U.S., despite an inflationary environment.

---

DP Eurasia Says Jubilant FoodWorks's GBP124.6 Mln Offer Undervalues Group, Prospects

DP Eurasia said that Jubilant FoodWorks's mandatory 124.6 million pounds ($157.4 million) offer for the company fundamentally undervalues the group and its prospects.

---

Peel Hunt Swung To Loss On Tough Market Conditions

Peel Hunt said that challenging conditions across the investment banking sector and capital markets, along with inflationary pressures on costs, led it to swing to a pretax loss for the first half of fiscal 2024.

---

Drax Backs Earnings Guidance After Strong Performance Across Units

Drax Group backed its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings after a robust performance across its businesses.

---

SSP Group Resumes Dividends After Pretax Profit Jump

SSP Group resumed dividend payments after its pretax profit more than tripled in fiscal 2023 on growing sales in key markets.

---

THG PLC Buys Biossance for Up to $20 Mln

THG PLC agreed to buy skincare brand Biossance for up to $20 million.

---

Quiz Shares Fall as Dampened Key-Period Sales Prompts Business Review

Quiz shares fell after the group said it will start a strategic review and that it will miss market expectations for fiscal 2024 following weaker-than-expected performance in the key Christmas period due to dampened consumer demand.

---

Marston's Swings to Pretax Loss Despite Revenue Growth

Marston's swung to a pretax loss for fiscal 2023 after a partial reversal of net gain reported a year earlier and an impairment of properties, despite strong revenue growth.

---

tinyBuild Shares Fall After Revenue Miss Warning

tinyBuild shares slipped after the group warned that it is likely to miss analysts' expectations as the market further deteriorated and key contract negotiations have been extended and might not be signed.

---

Bank of Ireland Reduced UK Unsecured Personal Loans Portfolio

Bank of Ireland Group reduced its portfolio of U.K. unsecured personal loans over 2023, the Irish lender said as it announced the extension of one of its financial-services partnerships and the conclusion of another.

---

IWG to Resume Dividends; Sets Out Medium-Term Target of $1 Bln in Earnings

IWG said it will resume regular dividend payments and is targeting $1 billion in earnings in the medium term.

