The FTSE 100 closed down 0.1% on Tuesday, dragged by weaker U.S. markets. Meanwhile, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey confirmed U.K. interest rates could be cut before inflation hits the 2% target, AJ Bell head of financial analysis Danni Hewson said in a research note. This gave some clarity on how the central bank might behave and gave a spark to bond markets, but it wasn't enough to put stocks and shares into overdrive, Hewson said. "Normally any encouraging comments about interest rates cuts would fire up equities. In this situation, Bailey was only setting the scene about how things might work in the future, rather than laying his cards on the table and revealing the precise moment when the Bank would start to cut," Hewson added.

Lok'nStore Revenue Rose in Line With Expectations

Lok'nStore Group said first-half performance remained in line with the board's expectations with higher revenue growth reflecting the group's progress on its new store pipeline.

Pod Point Sees Performance in Line With Guidance; Taps Melanie Lane as CEO

Pod Point Group Holdings said 2023 performance is anticipated to be in line with guidance, with net cash ahead of expectations, and that it has appointed Melanie Lane as chief executive from May.

Petra Diamonds Flags Further Cost Cuts, Lowers Guidance After Swing to Loss

Petra Diamonds swung to a pretax loss in the fiscal first half on weaker prices, while it lowered its production outlook for the full year and flagged further cost cuts.

Mears Launches Buyback Program of Up to GBP20 Mln

Mears Group said it has launched a buyback program of up to 20 million pounds ($25.2 million).

Frenkel Topping Appoints Christopher Mills as Nonexecutive Chair

Frenkel Topping Group appointed Christopher Mills as nonexecutive chair with immediate effect.

Antofagasta Beats Market Views on Higher Copper Prices, Sales -- Update

Antofagasta's profit fell last year--although less than what analysts expected--thanks to an increase in copper sales as well as pricing, trends reflected in its positive outlook for the red metal.

Plus500 Performance Beat Expectations; To Return $175 Mln

Plus500 said that it plans to return $175.0 million to shareholders after it reported a market-beating performance for last year on a stronger second-half.

InterContinental Hotels to Return Up to $1 Bln to Shareholders --Update

InterContinental Hotels Group said it expects to return up to $1 billion to shareholders via a share buyback program and dividends as its hotels and resorts growth strategy pays off.

Barclays Plan To Return $12.6 Billion to Shareholders Cheered by Market -- 3rd Update

Barclays outlined a plan to return at least 10 billion pounds ($12.60 billion) to shareholders between 2024 and 2026 and to aggressively cost cuts alongside a reorganization of its business divisions as part of its long-awaited strategy update.

Mobico Shares Drop on Reporting Delay

Mobico Group shares fell after it said its 2023 earnings report will be delayed as the accounting of its German rail business needs to be reviewed, although it backed its guidance for the year.

Ferrexpo Withdraws Dividend Payout Due to Claim Against Subsidiary in Ukraine

Ferrexpo said it will withdraw its interim dividend following an unexpected claim against its Ukrainian subsidiary.

