1102 GMT - Bodycote shares edge 0.3% lower after the industrial heat-treatment company reported trading in the first four months of the year modestly above its expectations, but said chief executive Stephen Harris was retiring next year. The trading update was positive, with the stronger-than-expected performance reinforcing confidence in FY consensus estimates, RBC Capital Markets says. News of the CEO's departure wasn't unexpected given his long tenure, RBC says. "Bodycote's end-market mix has meant its recovery has been somewhat slower and bumpier than others in our coverage to date," RBC analysts write, reiterating their sector-perform rating on the stock. "At present, its aero exposure is favorable, though the auto and general industrial exposure is less certain." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

---

Hollywood Bowl's Refurbishment Strategy, Product Innovation to Keep It Rolling in FY 2023

1039 GMT - Bowling operator Hollywood Bowl's strong U.K. customer demand in 1H was supported by its continuing refurbishment strategy and product innovation as it maintains its value-for-money price point, Liberum analysts Anna Barnfather and Nishant Dahad write in a note. Liberum slightly upgrades its forecasts for FY 2023 with revenue expectations of GBP200 million, up from GBP199.2 million, and adjusted pretax profit of GBP41.9 million, up from GBP41.1 million. Liberum also forecasts capital expenditure of GBP28.7 million, down from a previous forecast of GBP36.7 million, which improves expectations of full-year net cash excluding leases. "Comparatives get tougher into the second half, but our slightly raised forecasts remain highly prudent allowing for a like-for-like pull back in 2H," the analysts say. Liberum rates the stock buy. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

---

Savannah Energy's New Agreement Should Be Important Growth Source

1027 GMT - Savannah Energy's new purchase agreement should provide an important source of growth for its already strong-performing subsidiary Accugas going forward, Shore Capital analyst Craig Howie writes in a research note. Although the London-listed Africa-focused oil-and-gas company didn't disclose financial details, the analyst notes that 20 million cubic feet per day of gas is a significant level of throughput, and will materially add to the third-party oil volumes. "[We] will look forward to assessing the overall revenue impact on the group. These will certainly be high margin third-party volumes requiring minimal incremental expenditure by Savannah," Howie says. Savannah shares are currently suspended due to the acquisition process for oil and gas assets in South Sudan. (christian.moess@wsj.com)

---

Ab InBev's US Backlash Goes Beyond Bud Light

1006 GMT - Ab InBev beer volumes declined 17% in the four weeks to May 20, worse than April's drop of 8.7%, indicating that the backslash caused by the Bud Light promotion with a transgender influencer is generating a broader impact, Bank of America Global Research says. Bud Light volumes dropped 28% in the month while Budweiser fell 16%, Michelob Ultra volumes were down 10% and Busch slipped 11%, analysts Andrea Pistacchi and Victor Beltran-Segarra say in a note on the back of the latest Nielsen U.S. beer report. However, the world's largest brewer's prepared cocktails segments continues to grow strongly, with the vodka and soda drink NUTRL increasing 270% and Cutwater volumes up 41%, they add. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

