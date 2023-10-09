Energean shares fall after Hamas's attack on Israel as the company, which is developing a substantial gas field offshore Israel, faces uncertainty, AJ Bell writes. While the FTSE 100 was steady on Monday--supported by oil heavyweights BP and Shell--, Energean shares are down 19%, languishing among London's worst performers, alongside fellow Israeli-based companies BATM Advanced Communications and MTI Wireless Edge, both down 8.5% and 11%, respectively. Airlines also fell as the market priced in higher fuel costs and, potentially, less willingness to travel to certain locations, AJ Bell's investment director Russ Mould says, with International Consolidated Airlines Group, Ryanair, Wizz Air and easyJet all falling 5.3%, 3.0%, 5.1% and 5.5%, respectively. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

