FTSE 100 Poised to Fall After Downbeat Asia, US Trading

0630 GMT - The FTSE 100 Index looks set to open 48 points lower at 7474, according to IG futures data, after downbeat trading in Asia and a negative close on Wall Street. Markets in Australia, Hong Kong, mainland China, Japan and South Korea lose ground and the Dow closed Tuesday 0.2% lower. Brent crude retreats 0.1% to $73.61 a barrel. "European markets sank sharply yesterday along with bond yields as markets started to fret about a recession, while oil prices dropped 4% over demand concerns," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson writes. "As we look towards today's European open and the end of the month, we look set for further declines after Asia markets slid on the back of another set of weak China PMIs for May." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Prudential's CFO James Turner Resigns; Ben Bulmer Named as Replacement

Prudential on Wednesday said its Chief Financial Officer James Turner is stepping down and that it has named Ben Bulmer to the role.

---

Abrdn Sells Remaining HDFC Life Shares for GBP198 Mln

Abrdn said Wednesday that the company has sold all of its shares held in HDFC Life Insurance Company for around 198 million pounds ($245.8 million).

---

B&M European Value Retail FY 2023 Profit Fell; Sees FY 2024 Earnings Rising

B&M European Value Retail said Wednesday that its fiscal 2023 pretax profit fell on post-pandemic normalization and higher costs, though revenue rose, and it sees full-year fiscal 2024 earnings increasing.

---

Shoe Zone to Buyback GBP2.25 Mln Worth of Shares

Shoe Zone said Wednesday that it plans to buy back up to 2.25 million pounds ($2.8 million) worth of its shares by June 28.

---

WH Smith Raises FY 2023 Guidance On March-May Revenue Jump

WH Smith said Wednesday that it has lifted its full-year guidance as a results of a strong revenue performance in the 13-week period to May 27.

---

Bloomsbury Publishing FY 2023 Profit, Revenue Beat Expectations

Bloomsbury Publishing said Wednesday that fiscal 2023 pretax profit and revenue rose ahead of its recently upgraded expectations, as the consumer and non-consumer divisions performed strongly.

---

Bodycote CEO Harris to Step Down in 2024; Four-Month Revenue Up

Bodycote said Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer Stephen Harris will retire next year and that revenue rose for the four-month period ended April 30 as it backed its guidance for the year.

