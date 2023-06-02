FTSE 100 Poised to Rise After Upbeat Asia, US Trading

0639 GMT - The FTSE 100 Index looks set to open 35 points higher at 7525, according to IG futures data, after upbeat trading in Asia and on Wall Street. Markets in Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong and Japan rise and the Dow closed Thursday 0.5% higher ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payroll report. "Consensus is looking for moderating non-farm payroll growth (190,000 from 253,000), but we see some upside risks after most leading employment indicators and yesterday's ADP report surprised to the upside," Danske Bank analysts write. "The U.S. congress is nearing the finish line with the debt-ceiling discussions. We expect the Senate to pass the deal before Monday, when the Treasury has warned about a potential risk of a default." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

COMPANIES NEWS:

Gateley to Report FY 2023 Revenue Rise, Underlying Pretax Profit in Line With Views

Gateley (Holdings) said Friday that it will report a rise of around 17% in revenue for the year ended April 30, and that it expects underlying pretax profit to be in line with market expectations.

---

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Agrees to Lowered GBP4.46 Bln Takeover by EQT

Dechra Pharmaceuticals said Friday that it has agreed to a new and lowered 4.46 billion pound ($5.59 billion) takeover by EQT's Freya Bidco.

---

PayPoint Sees FY 2023 Adjusted Pretax Profit At Top-End of Expectations

PayPoint said Friday that fiscal 2023 adjusted pretax profit is expected at the top end of market expectation on the back of a revenue rise, and that performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 has been positive.

---

NatWest, Ireland's Finance Minister Raise EUR110.5 Mln From Permanent TSB Shares Sale

NatWest Group and the Minister for Finance of Ireland raised 110.5 million euros ($118.9 million) from the sale of shares they held in Permanent TSB Group Holdings, the bank said on Friday.

---

Revolution Beauty 1H 2022 Pretax Loss Narrowed on Lower Stock Charge, FY 2021 IPO Costs

Revolution Beauty Group on Friday reported a narrowed pretax loss for the first half of fiscal 2023 due to a lower stock provision charge in the period and IPO costs that were booked in the comparable period.

---

Amur Minerals' Board to Consider Takeover Approach from Ascent Resources

Amur Minerals Corporation said Friday that its board will consider the indicative proposal of an all-share offer from Ascent Resources, which the latter made public Thursday.

---

Gemfields' May Emerald Auction Brings in $43.7 Mln

Gemfields Group on Friday said that it made a record $43.7 million in revenue from an emerald auction it held in the second half May.

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires;

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-23 0257ET