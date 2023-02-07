Advanced search
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:52:16 2023-02-07 am EST
7874.54 PTS   +0.48%
03:48aMib just above 27,000; oil and energy lead
AN
03:36aFTSE 100 bucks broader gloom as BP shines
RE
03:32aInvestors pulled $1 billion from UK equity funds in January - Calastone
RE
FTSE 100 bucks broader gloom as BP shines

02/07/2023 | 03:36am EST
Traders from BGC Partners, a global brokerage company in London's Canary Wharf financial centre wait for European stock markets to open

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday as bumper results from oil giant BP and a rally in energy stocks helped buck the gloom in global markets as investors worried about the prospect for higher interest rates.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.3% by 0815 GMT, while the broader European index was flat. Investors digested mixed earnings reports and data that signalled resilience in the U.S. economy, which could offer more room for the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates.

BP rose 3.8% after it reported a record profit of $28 billion in 2022 and increased its dividend by 10% in a sign of confidence in the market's continued strength.

The wider oil & gas index jumped 2.1% as crude prices rallied nearly 2% on optimism about recovering demand in China and concerns over supply shortages following the shutdown of a major export terminal after an earthquake in Turkey. [O/R]

The midcap FTSE 250 index fell 0.3%, with Morgan Advanced Materials Plc slumping 8.1% after the industrial firm said a cyber security incident reported in January could cost the company about 8 million to 12 million pounds.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.29% 82.47 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
FTSE 100 0.41% 7868.28 Delayed Quote.5.17%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.15% 20377.92 Delayed Quote.8.26%
MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC -6.64% 295.0125 Delayed Quote.0.48%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -1.55% 1123.49 Real-time Quote.6.20%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.57% 1598.94 Real-time Quote.5.47%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.08% 18.82728 Delayed Quote.0.74%
WTI 1.45% 75.861 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
