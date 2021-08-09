Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Great Britain - 08/09 11:35:30 am
7132.3 PTS   +0.13%
After hours
0.04%
7134.84 PTS
12:41pEuropean Stocks End Mixed as Investors Monitor Earnings, COVID-19 Developments
MT
12:35pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.13% Higher at 7132.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:22pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 closes higher but held back by energy sector losses
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 closes higher but held back by energy sector losses

08/09/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People look towards Canary Wharf from Greenwich Park in London

(Reuters) - Steep losses in energy stocks held back gains in London's blue-chip index on Monday, as oil prices slumped on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases, while financial services group Hargreaves Lansdown plummeted on weak earnings.

Britain's biggest fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown tumbled 11.3% and was the biggest faller in the FTSE 100 after it missed profit estimates, even though it attracted record numbers of new clients on the back of rising retail participation.

The FTSE 100 index ended 0.1% higher on gains in defensive sectors, including consumer staples and healthcare, while mining stocks recovered from early losses.

Energy companies weighed the most on the index, with Royal Dutch Shell and BP falling 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively.

Oil prices slumped around 4% as rising COVID-19 cases, particularly in China, prompted concerns over new curbs on activity, which could hurt demand for oil. [O/R]

"The drop seems to be a short-term blip rather than a market-wide worry as support for commodities still seems to be unshaken," said David Madden, an analyst at Equiti Capital.

The mid-cap index ended flat. Global recruiter PageGroup was among the worst performers in the index, falling 3.2% after its first-half profit fell below 2019 levels.

The FTSE 100 index has gained nearly 10% so far this year but has largely lagged U.S. and European peers, hurt by a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and inflation fears outweighing optimism around robust corporate earnings.

As the UK economy re-opens, the market knows higher inflation will not be an issue as long as it is in tandem with economic growth, Madden said.

Among other stocks, Vecture gained 5.5% after tobacco company Philip Morris raised its bid for the drugmaker to 165 pence ($2.29) per share.

Deliveroo surged 4.5% after its German rival Delivery Hero took a 5.09% stake in the British food delivery company.

(Graphic: Miners drag FTSE 100,

)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Ramakrishnan M. and Jane Merriman)

By Shashank Nayar and Ambar Warrick


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.65% 305.45 Delayed Quote.20.66%
DELIVEROO PLC 4.52% 339.8 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DELIVERY HERO SE -3.20% 126.95 Delayed Quote.3.27%
FTSE 100 0.13% 7132.3 Delayed Quote.10.25%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC -11.34% 1454.5 Delayed Quote.7.57%
PAGEGROUP PLC -3.21% 603 Delayed Quote.39.25%
All news about FTSE 100
12:41pEuropean Stocks End Mixed as Investors Monitor Earnings, COVID-19 Development..
MT
12:35pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.13% Higher at 7132.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:22pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 closes higher but held back by energy sector lo..
RE
09:12aWall Street Sees Cautiously Mixed Open After Friday's Fresh Highs on Strong J..
MT
07:41aSTOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Sluggish Midday as Oil, Property Issues Sag
MT
05:03aThe latest from London: Who’ll be the highest bidder?
04:46aHargreaves' costs soar on 'GameStonk' frenzy, stock falls 10%
RE
04:31aFTSE 100 Falls as Oil, Precious-Metal Prices Drop
DJ
02:52aFTSE 100 to Fall Despite Broadly Positive Asian Session
DJ
08/06FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.29% Higher at 7122.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
01:00pHARGREAVES LANSDOWN : shares tank as ‘meme stocks' trend swells costs
AQ
11:32aHSBC : is the First Bank to Join Walmart's Initiative to Improve Access to Worki..
BU
11:10aBAE : Multi-million pound investment in Typhoon advances combat air capability
AQ
10:36aASTRAZENECA : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update
AQ
10:29aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - UDG Healthcare Plc
PR
10:23aMAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
PR
10:07aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Wm Morrison Supermarket plc
DJ
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
SSE PLC 1623.5 Delayed Quote.5.01%
SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 1375 Delayed Quote.2.69%
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5510 Delayed Quote.1.29%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 152.7 Real-time Quote.1.29%
NEXT PLC 8072 Delayed Quote.1.23%
SMITHS GROUP PLC 1436 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC 515.8 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 109.08 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 167.72 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 1454.5 Delayed Quote.-11.34%
Heatmap :