  Homepage
  Indexes
  United Kingdom
  Great Britain
  FTSE 100
  News
  Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Great Britain - 11/17 11:35:30 am
7291.2 PTS   -0.49%
After hours
-0.19%
7276.99 PTS
12:48pEuropean Stock Markets Close Slightly Higher; London Drops After UK Inflation Sets 10-Year High
MT
12:37pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 declines as soaring inflation boosts rate-hike bets
RE
12:36pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.49% Lower at 7291.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
FTSE 100 declines as soaring inflation boosts rate-hike bets

11/17/2021 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British pound coins are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration

(Reuters) -UK's FTSE 100 index ended lower on Wednesday as a surge in British inflation to the highest level in a decade fuelled bets that the central bank will raise interest rates as early as next month.

British consumer prices posted a bigger-than-expected 4.2% jump last month in annual terms, compared with a 3.1% increase in September, as household energy bills soared.

The FTSE 100, many of whose constituents draw a large part of their revenue in dollars, fell 0.5% as the sterling hit a one-week high against the greenback. [GBP/]

Exporters Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser and British American Tobacco slipped between 0.5% and 1.6%.

"There is no doubt that the BoE (Bank of England) will need to raise the base rate in the very near future. However, there is a risk that we extrapolate the sharp rise in CPI too far into the future," said Edmund Shing, global chief investment officer at BNP Paribas.

"A lot of this current inflation pressure is due to supply chain disruptions and production shortages, which should ease over the next few months."

Financial markets have currently priced in a near 100% chance that the BoE will raise rates in December to 0.25% from the record low of 0.1%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index has added 12.9% so far in 2021, underperforming a 22.8% rise in the pan-European STOXX 600, as supply chain snarls and concerns over inflation pressure markets.

Homebuilders dropped 1.4%, with Crest Nicholson, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments down between 2% and 2.7% on worries that a potential hike in interest rates would hit housing demand.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index eased 0.5%, led by weakness in travel and leisure stocks.

British renewable power generator and network operator SSE Plc fell 4.3% after reporting a 25% drop in renewable power output and announcing plans to cut its dividend.

Shares of valve maker Spirax-Sarco dropped 4.9% after it warned of supply chain pressures and a hit to profits from a stronger pound.

Sage Group jumped 9.7% to top the FTSE 100 index after the software company forecast growth of 8% to 9% in its organic recurring revenue this year.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Aditya Soni)

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar


© Reuters 2021
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
SAGE GROUP PLC 801.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.89%
AVEVA GROUP PLC 3467 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.15%
SMITHS GROUP PLC 1502.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.56%
GLENCORE PLC 372.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.38%
FRESNILLO PLC 985 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.63%
EXPERIAN PLC 3378.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.80%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 113.37 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.86%
SSE PLC 1592.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.95%
SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC 16100 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.32%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 6678 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.86%
Heatmap :