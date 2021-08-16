Log in
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
FTSE 100 drops as oil, mining stocks weigh; Ultra Electronics jumps

08/16/2021 | 03:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange offices in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday as weakness in commodity prices weighed on heavyweight energy and mining shares, while Ultra Electronics jumped after it agreed to a takeover deal.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 dropped 0.8%, dragged by oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell and miners Glencore, Anglo American and Rio Tinto.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index eased 0.3% with travel and leisure stocks leading declines on rising uncertainty of travel demand as coronavirus cases jump across Asia.

Ultra Electronics jumped 5.7% to be the top mid-cap gainer after Defence firm Cobham said it agreed to buy its UK-listed rival at 2.57 billion pounds ($3.56 billion).

British media company Future Plc jumped 3.1% after it said it would buy Dennis Publishing Ltd, home to The Week news magazine, for 300 million pounds ($415.4 million).

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -1.90% 3325 Delayed Quote.39.78%
BP PLC -1.73% 300.1 Delayed Quote.19.84%
FTSE 100 -0.70% 7168.97 Delayed Quote.11.74%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.13% 23757.98 Delayed Quote.16.11%
FUTURE PLC 5.86% 3905.06 Delayed Quote.112.08%
GLENCORE PLC -2.27% 329.35 Delayed Quote.44.57%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.88% 69.53 Delayed Quote.37.64%
RIO TINTO PLC -2.11% 5532.9 Delayed Quote.3.29%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -1.72% 16.992 Real-time Quote.18.30%
WTI -1.10% 67.24 Delayed Quote.42.82%
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC 737 Delayed Quote.0.71%
THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC 536.162 Delayed Quote.0.71%
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 2547 Delayed Quote.0.67%
SEGRO PLC 1268 Delayed Quote.0.48%
PENNON GROUP PLC 1315 Delayed Quote.0.46%
BP PLC 299.95 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 3328.6566 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 2091 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 957.537 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
GLENCORE PLC 329.9 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
