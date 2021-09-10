Log in
FTSE 100 edges higher; tracks worst week since mid-August as recovery slows

09/10/2021 | 03:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - The FTSE 100 edged higher on Friday, but was set for its worst weekly performance since mid-August as data showed the pace of domestic economic recovery stalled in July against the backdrop of a spike in COVID-19 cases and supply chain disruptions.

The blue-chip index rose 0.2%, while the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.2%.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell gained 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively, while miners added 1.1%, tracking commodity prices. [O/R] [MET/L]

Economic output rose just 0.1% in July, the Office for National Statistics said, the smallest monthly increase since January when Britain went into a new national lockdown.

The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 were down about 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively, for the week, with the mid-cap index on course for its worst week in two months.

Cineworld Group edged 0.1% higher after the world's second-largest movie theatre operator said it will pay $170 million to Regal Entertainment shareholders, who were against the London-listed company's takeover of the U.S. chain in 2017.

Motor insurer Admiral, and life insurers Just Group, Aviva and Prudential, gained between 0.1% and 0.8% as Barclays raised its price targets on the stocks.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 0.20% 3481 Delayed Quote.19.55%
AVIVA PLC 0.79% 407.8 Delayed Quote.24.51%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.91% 183.3 Delayed Quote.23.90%
BP PLC 0.75% 296.65 Delayed Quote.15.66%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 0.93% 63 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
FTSE 100 0.28% 7046.19 Delayed Quote.9.83%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.14% 23829.7 Delayed Quote.16.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.19% 72.13 Delayed Quote.38.34%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 0.91% 1498 Delayed Quote.10.21%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 0.59% 16.798 Real-time Quote.14.33%
WTI 1.12% 68.681 Delayed Quote.42.00%
Heatmap :