FTSE 100    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
FTSE 100 falls on stronger pound, weak oil stocks; Babcock jumps

04/13/2021 | 04:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange offices in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) -London's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday, dragged lower by losses in export-oriented stocks and energy firms, while Babcock International surged on its proposed restructuring plans.

Shares of the British engineer jumped 25.1% to the top of FTSE 250 index after it unveiled a restructuring plan that included divesting certain businesses. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to "overweight".

The domestically focussed mid-cap index inched 0.1% lower.

The blue-chip index edged down 0.2%, with large dollar-earning consumer staples companies Unilever, Diageo Plc, and British American Tobacco falling between 0.3% and 0.8% on a slightly stronger pound. [GBP=]

The wider oil and gas index slipped 1%, with heavyweights BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc being among the biggest losers.

Official data showed Britain's economy grew by smaller-than-expected 0.4% in February from January. The gross domestic product in January, down by 2.2% compared with an initial reading of a fall of 2.9%, was not as severe as previously estimated.

"We doubt this GDP data will change the view of market participants. After strong gains over the last 12 months, in anticipation of economic recovery, the FTSE 100 has lost ground over recent days, perhaps starting a phase of consolidation," said Paul Jackson, global head of asset allocation research at Invesco.

"More important to the future direction of UK stocks, in our opinion, will be the extent of the economic rebound during Q2 and the path of the pandemic in the rest of the world."

The FTSE 100 has risen 6.5% so far this year as huge vaccine rollouts and government stimulus helped boost optimism about a faster economic rebound. But a recent surge in COVID-19 cases globally and elevated yield levels have kept gains limited.

Among other stocks, Deliveroo Holdings gained 3.4% after the food delivery group and supermarket Sainsbury's expanded a grocery delivery trial to around 100 stores across Britain under a new two-year contract.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Devik Jain


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 1.05% 1717.8672 Delayed Quote.18.01%
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC 29.76% 312.6 Delayed Quote.-13.54%
CRH PLC 0.84% 40.88 Real-time Quote.19.17%
DIAGEO PLC -0.80% 3136.45 Delayed Quote.9.87%
FTSE 100 -0.01% 6888.87 Delayed Quote.7.05%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.19% 22197.91 Delayed Quote.8.60%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 63.44 Delayed Quote.22.48%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.67% 5685 Delayed Quote.3.20%
UNILEVER PLC -0.40% 4118.5 Delayed Quote.-5.84%
WTI 0.04% 59.778 Delayed Quote.23.95%
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 87.07 Real-time Quote.2.63%
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. 549.4 Delayed Quote.2.58%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 934.2 Delayed Quote.2.25%
EVRAZ PLC 607.5444 Delayed Quote.2.07%
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 727 Delayed Quote.1.99%
BP PLC 296.05 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
SSE PLC 1519.6188 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 16.244 Real-time Quote.-0.87%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 7161.6396 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5076 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
Heatmap :
