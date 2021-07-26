FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 0.4%, with banks and energy stocks falling the most.

HSBC Holdings and Barclays were among the top losers. They tracked the benchmark bond yield lower, which fell to its lowest since February.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index eased 0.3%.

London-listed shares of Ryanair jumped 2.6% after it nudged up its forecast for full-year traffic on strong summer bookings. But it also said fares remained well below pre-pandemic levels while reporting an after-tax loss of 273 million euros ($321.5 million).

Coast Capital fund demanded the resignation of FirstGroup's chief executive and two board members, pulling shares down 0.9% in the wake of a contentious asset sale, deepening a rift between the British transport company and its biggest shareholder.

