Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

07/26/2021 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Banks and energy shares dragged London's FTSE 100 lower on Monday, with worries about rising inflation and a jump in local COVID-19 infections denting sentiment further.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 0.4%, with banks and energy stocks falling the most.

HSBC Holdings and Barclays were among the top losers. They tracked the benchmark bond yield lower, which fell to its lowest since February.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index eased 0.3%.

London-listed shares of Ryanair jumped 2.6% after it nudged up its forecast for full-year traffic on strong summer bookings. But it also said fares remained well below pre-pandemic levels while reporting an after-tax loss of 273 million euros ($321.5 million).

Coast Capital fund demanded the resignation of FirstGroup's chief executive and two board members, pulling shares down 0.9% in the wake of a contentious asset sale, deepening a rift between the British transport company and its biggest shareholder.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -1.93% 163.66 Delayed Quote.13.94%
FTSE 100 -0.53% 6989.83 Delayed Quote.8.78%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.24% 22828.1 Delayed Quote.11.69%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.38% 396 Delayed Quote.6.01%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 3.51% 16.345 Real-time Quote.-2.86%
All news about FTSE 100
03:20aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; vi..
RE
02:28aAstraZeneca Gets EU Marketing Authorization Recommendation
DJ
01:00aLondon Shares Set to Fall After Downbeat Asia Trading
DJ
07/23European Stocks Rally After Dovish ECB Comments, Surge in PMI Services and Ou..
MT
07/23FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.28% Higher at 7027.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/23LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Consumer staples, miners lift London's FTSE 100; Vodafon..
RE
07/23FTSE 100 Closed Higher Despite Volatile Week
DJ
07/23Wall Street Sees Fourth Round of Gains as Twitter Earnings Buoy Sentiment
MT
07/23STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Extend Rallies, Up Midday After ECB Policy S..
MT
07/23DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX : European Fixed Income Summary
MT
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
02:46aRIO TINTO : Workers' Union Stages Work Stoppage In Rio Tinto's Canadian Operatio..
MT
02:45aASTRAZENECA : EU regulator backs AstraZeneca drug for rare blood disorder in chi..
RE
02:35aAnglo American Platinum 1st Half Earnings Soared
DJ
02:28aAstraZeneca Gets EU Marketing Authorization Recommendation
DJ
02:23aASTRAZENECA : Rare Blood Disease Drug Wins Expanded EU Approval Recommendation
MT
02:18aASTRAZENECA : EU regulator endorses AstraZeneca drug for rare blood disorder in ..
RE
02:18aSOUMEN DAS ARTICLE : Society expects more from businesses when it comes to socia..
PU
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. 36.9 Real-time Quote.2.07%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 96.951 Delayed Quote.1.38%
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 1450.5 Delayed Quote.0.94%
RIO TINTO PLC 5977 Delayed Quote.0.86%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 169.78 Delayed Quote.0.78%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 7545.1026 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
EXPERIAN PLC 3111 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 149.3 Real-time Quote.-1.13%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 164.208 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. 568.6 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
Heatmap :