Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Great Britain - 07/26 11:35:30 am
7025.43 PTS   -0.03%
After hours
0.02%
7026.65 PTS
12:07pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 flat as stronger pound, healthcare stocks weigh; Ryanair gains
RE
11:58aEuropean Stocks Close Mixed As COVID-19 Cases Rise, German Business Sentiment Falls in July
MT
09:25aWall Street Slips Pre-Bell, Chinese Education Stocks Tumble Amid Crackdown
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 flat as stronger pound, healthcare stocks weigh; Ryanair gains

07/26/2021 | 12:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index ended flat on Monday as weakness in healthcare stocks and a stronger pound offset gains in commodity-linked shares, while Ryanair climbed on strong summer bookings.

The benchmark FTSE 100 ended flat, with healthcare and consumer staple stocks down 1.9% and 1.8% respectively.

Dollar-earning consumer staples stocks, including Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser Group, and Diageo Plc fell between 0.6% and 2.6% due to the stronger pound and were among the top drags on the index.

"We're probably going to see a choppy market as we get through the week. The big question mark here is the Fed meetings as we could see Treasury yields really swing off on that. There's a potential that we could have a hawkish surprise and that could disrupt the risk appetite a little," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The FTSE 100 has traded in a tight range since April, on concerns around higher local COVID-19 infections and a potential pullback of pandemic relief measures by the central bank, while receiving some support from positive corporate earnings.

Providing some relief, however, government figures showed Britain's coronavirus cases had fallen to the lowest daily total since July 4.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index added 0.2%.

London-listed shares of Ryanair jumped 4% after it nudged up its forecast for full-year traffic on strong summer bookings.

"This demonstrates how resilient demand for foreign holidays remains, particularly among the fully vaccinated cohort which now have a little more freedom to travel," said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

Miners Antofagasta, Rio Tinto and Anglo American, meanwhile, were among the top gainers on strong base metal prices.

Meanwhile, the energy sector gained 2.67%, with Royal Dutch Shell up 2.5% after the oil major announced plans to develop a new oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, its first major project to get the go-ahead since a Dutch court ordered it to accelerate carbon emissions reduction targets.

Personal Goods subindex underperforms FTSE 100 since March

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Amal S in Bengaluru Editing by Uttaresh.V and Mark Potter)

By Amal S


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 4.07% 1495.5 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
AVIVA PLC 1.32% 390.3 Delayed Quote.18.45%
DIAGEO PLC -1.26% 3461.5 Delayed Quote.21.80%
FTSE 100 -0.03% 7025.43 Delayed Quote.8.78%
NATIONAL GRID PLC -0.15% 928.1 Delayed Quote.7.46%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -0.62% 6225 Delayed Quote.-4.25%
RIO TINTO PLC 3.11% 6110 Delayed Quote.8.34%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 3.80% 16.39 Real-time Quote.-2.86%
UNILEVER PLC -2.73% 4031 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
All news about FTSE 100
12:07pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 flat as stronger pound, healthcare stocks weigh..
RE
11:58aEuropean Stocks Close Mixed As COVID-19 Cases Rise, German Business Sentiment..
MT
09:25aWall Street Slips Pre-Bell, Chinese Education Stocks Tumble Amid Crackdown
MT
08:07aSTOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Tracking Lower Midday After Hong Kong Slump
MT
04:51aFTSE Drops After Downbeat Asia Trading; Banks Fall
DJ
02:28aAstraZeneca Gets EU Marketing Authorization Recommendation
DJ
01:00aLondon Shares Set to Fall After Downbeat Asia Trading
DJ
07/23European Stocks Rally After Dovish ECB Comments, Surge in PMI Services and Ou..
MT
07/23FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.28% Higher at 7027.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/23LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Consumer staples, miners lift London's FTSE 100; Vodafon..
RE
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
11:53aBioNTech aims to develop mRNA-based malaria vaccine
RE
11:28aVODAFONE : sites/vodafone ir/files/2021 07/vodafone q1 fy22 trading update live ..
PU
11:28aVODAFONE : sites/vodafone ir/files/2021 07/vodafone q1 fy22 transcript.pdf
PU
11:18aDIAGEO : Scottish power ltd - green hydrogen potential in cromarty firth
AQ
11:09aASTRAZENECA : BYDUREON BCise (exenatide extended-release) approved in the US for..
AQ
11:08aBAE : Next-generation stealth missile seekers improve capability and affordabili..
PU
10:18aNATIONAL GRID : ‘National Grid' or ‘the Company') (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 176.2 Delayed Quote.4.59%
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 1495.5 Delayed Quote.4.07%
GLENCORE PLC 326.2 Delayed Quote.3.31%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 3058.5 Delayed Quote.3.19%
RIO TINTO PLC 6110 Delayed Quote.3.11%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 8292 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC 1519 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. 563.4 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 7424 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
UNILEVER PLC 4031 Delayed Quote.-2.73%
Heatmap :