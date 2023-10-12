(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.1%

Oct 12 (Reuters) - UK stocks rose on Thursday tracking a rally in Asian markets buoyed by easing U.S. Treasury yields and hopes of fresh China stimulus, while Restaurant Group surged nearly 40% on agreeing to a takeover offer.

The exporters-heavy FTSE 100 gained 0.4% by 0734 GMT, aided by a weaker pound after data showed the UK economy grew in line with expectations in August, but shrank more than initially thought in July.

Restaurant Group jumped as much as 40% to 66.9 pence, after a vehicle owned by PE firm Apollo Global agreed to buy the Wagamama chain owner for 506 million pounds ($623.24 million) in cash. The stock topped the offer price of 65 pence.

Asian shares rose as markets wagered that U.S. rates have peaked after more dovish remarks from Federal Reserve officials, while Chinese stocks got a lift from news that a state fund raised stakes in the country's big four banks.

The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 inched up 0.1%.

Mobico tumbled 21.0% to the bottom of the midcap index, after the transport firm lowered its profit forecast for the year and suspended dividends as it grapples with high costs.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)