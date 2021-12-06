Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 gains after choppy week with oil stocks in lead

12/06/2021 | 03:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, driven by gains in oil stocks and AstraZeneca as investors assessed possible economic risks from the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant which had led to choppy trading last week.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index gained 0.6% by 0808 GMT, with oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell adding more than 1% each as crude prices jumped more than 2% after Saudi Arabia raised its crude prices. [O/R]

Heavyweight AstraZeneca climbed 0.7% after a report quoted the drugmaker saying it had been studying listing of a new vaccines division.

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey added 1% following a report that activist investor Elliot Management had bought a stake in the company.

Britain's economy looks set to grow more slowly than previously thought this year and in 2023 due to global supply chain problems and the government must encourage longer-term business investment, said the Confederation of British industry.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.6%, with airline stocks Wizz Air and Easyjet gaining 1.5% each.

Chemicals company Victrex PLC added 2.2% after reporting a 46% rise in its pretax profit.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.79% 8258.666 Delayed Quote.11.84%
BP PLC 1.35% 345.4 Delayed Quote.32.10%
EASYJET PLC 2.16% 539.4 Delayed Quote.-24.41%
FTSE 100 0.72% 7177.25 Delayed Quote.10.24%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.16% 6606 Delayed Quote.-27.58%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 1.59% 165.5 Delayed Quote.-2.41%
VICTREX PLC 4.50% 2460.012 Delayed Quote.0.34%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 1.63% 4357 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
All news about FTSE 100
03:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 gains after choppy week with oil stocks in lead
RE
02:55aFTSE 100 to Open Higher as Traders Eye Omicron News
DJ
12/03European Stocks Close Lower After Disappointing US Jobs Data
MT
12/03FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.11% Higher at 7122.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/03FTSE Closes Down Amid Persistent Growth Fears
DJ
12/03London's FTSE 100 down as miners weigh; Wickes group soars
RE
12/03Wall Street Set for Narrow Gains, US Unemployment Rate Falls in November
MT
12/03US Equity Futures Little Changed as Investors Await November Payrolls; Europe Rises, As..
MT
12/03European Bourses Mildly Lower Midday; Oil Shares Higher
MT
12/03European shares end bumpy week with losses
RE
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
02:41aWPP Acquires Majority Stake in Design Agency Made Thought
MT
02:33aLondon Stock Exchange acquires Quantile
RE
02:33aLSEG Enters $363 Million Deal to Buy Quantile Group
MT
02:32aLondon Stock Exchange Group to Acquire Quantile for up to GBP274 Million
DJ
02:27aRIO TINTO : Downgraded to Neutral by JP Morgan
MD
02:07aRoyal Dutch Shell Plc Third Quarter 2021 Euro and GBP Equivalent Dividend Payments
GL
02:06aSouth African Environment Groups Demand an End to Shell Exploration
AQ
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 2263.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.03%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 148.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.72%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 119.9 Real-time Quote.2.13%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 112.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.10%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 134.34 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.00%
PENNON GROUP PLC 1183 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.59%
ABRDN PLC 232 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.81%
RIO TINTO PLC 4522.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.22%
OCADO GROUP PLC 1601.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.52%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 49.345 Real-time Quote.-3.42%
Heatmap :