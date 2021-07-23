Log in
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
7008.01 PTS   +0.57%
03:30aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 gains as miners jump; Vodafone top boost
RE
03:03aLondon Shares to Open Higher After Retail Sales Data Beat Forecasts
DJ
02:01aSWEF : Quarterly Portfolio Update -3-
DJ
FTSE 100 gains as miners jump; Vodafone top boost

07/23/2021
(Reuters) - The FTSE 100 index rose on Friday, led by heavyweight miners and insurance stocks, with Vodafone being the top boost after it reported strong earnings.

The blue-chip index gained 0.6%, with miners Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Glencore and BHP Group being among the top boosts.

Mobile operator Vodafone jumped 3.7% after it reported a better-than-expected 3.3% rise in first-quarter service revenue.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.8% on strong earnings updates from insurer Beazley, while Ultra Electronics jumped after a takeover offer.

Beazley Plc rose 3.7% after it swung to a profit for the first half of the year from a loss in the year-ago period. Ultra Electronics surged 33% after aerospace manufacturing company Cobham offered to buy the engineering group in a deal valued at about 2.58 billion pounds ($3.55 billion).

Aiding sentiment was a jump in British retail sales in June, which sent shares of retail stocks 0.6% higher.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 1.37% 2959 Delayed Quote.20.02%
BEAZLEY PLC 5.01% 379.1 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
FTSE 100 0.73% 7018.8 Delayed Quote.8.32%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.80% 22858.65 Delayed Quote.10.02%
GLENCORE PLC 1.43% 316.1 Delayed Quote.33.76%
RIO TINTO GROUP 0.92% 5898.8789 Delayed Quote.6.87%
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC 32.91% 3282.88 Delayed Quote.19.21%
