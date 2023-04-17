FTSE 100 gains on commodity stocks boost; Network International soars

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.6%, as of 0712 GMT.

Energy stocks added 1.2% as crude prices rose on OPEC+'s plans to cut more output and as markets eyed Chinese economic data for signs of demand recovery. [O/R]

Adding to gains, metal miners rose 1.8% as tin prices jumped to their highest in nearly two months amid talks of a potential ban on mining in major ore producer Myanmar. [MET/L]

Among individual stocks, Network International soared 21.3% after the payments provider received a takeover proposal from a consortium of CVC Capital and Francisco Partners.

John Wood Group added 7.2% after the company decided to engage with Apollo Management for a firm offer for a final buyout price of 240 pence per share.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru)