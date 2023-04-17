Advanced search
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:59:03 2023-04-17 am EDT
7907.33 PTS   +0.45%
03:49aUS Futures, European Stocks Rise After Upbeat US Banking Results
DJ
FTSE 100 gains on commodity stocks boost; Network International soars
RE
02:54aPossible offers for Network International, John Wood
AN
FTSE 100 gains on commodity stocks boost; Network International soars

04/17/2023 | 03:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, extending gains for a seventh straight session, with miners and oil heavyweights boosting the resource-rich index, while shares of Network International surged on a buyout offer.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.6%, as of 0712 GMT.

Energy stocks added 1.2% as crude prices rose on OPEC+'s plans to cut more output and as markets eyed Chinese economic data for signs of demand recovery. [O/R]

Adding to gains, metal miners rose 1.8% as tin prices jumped to their highest in nearly two months amid talks of a potential ban on mining in major ore producer Myanmar. [MET/L]

Among individual stocks, Network International soared 21.3% after the payments provider received a takeover proposal from a consortium of CVC Capital and Francisco Partners.

John Wood Group added 7.2% after the company decided to engage with Apollo Management for a firm offer for a final buyout price of 240 pence per share.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.34% 86.39 Delayed Quote.0.51%
FTSE 100 0.50% 7911.23 Delayed Quote.5.64%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.76% 19389.02 Delayed Quote.2.07%
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 7.46% 227.6 Delayed Quote.56.71%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.17% 1172.9 Real-time Quote.9.34%
NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC 19.93% 363.4 Delayed Quote.1.68%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.44% 1605.64 Real-time Quote.5.22%
WTI -0.10% 82.385 Delayed Quote.2.60%
RS GROUP PLC 867.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.21%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 149.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.18%
RIO TINTO PLC 5573 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.03%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 2727.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.91%
DS SMITH PLC 326.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.73%
M&G PLC 199.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.35%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 7914 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.55%
SEVERN TRENT PLC 2884.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.67%
BARCLAYS PLC 156.69 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.75%
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC 1065.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.84%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
