  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Summary

FTSE 100 gains on insurers boost, Avast buyout deal; mid-caps at record high

08/11/2021 | 03:32am EDT
(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, and the domestically focussed mid-cap index hit a record high, lifted by non-life insurers and an $8.6 billion buyout deal for motor insurer Avast.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.4%, with non-life insurers and oil stocks leading gains.

Avast was the top percentage gainer, up 3.6%, after U.S. based NortonLifeLock Inc said it has agreed to buy the firm for $8.6 billion in cash and shares to create a leader in consumer security software.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index inched 0.2% higher to an all-time high of 23,650.90.

In earnings, British motor insurer Admiral jumped 1.7% after it reported a 76% surge in first-half earnings and announced a 27.1 pence special dividend.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
