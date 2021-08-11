FTSE 100 gains on insurers boost, Avast buyout deal; mid-caps at record high

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.4%, with non-life insurers and oil stocks leading gains.

Avast was the top percentage gainer, up 3.6%, after U.S. based NortonLifeLock Inc said it has agreed to buy the firm for $8.6 billion in cash and shares to create a leader in consumer security software.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index inched 0.2% higher to an all-time high of 23,650.90.

In earnings, British motor insurer Admiral jumped 1.7% after it reported a 76% surge in first-half earnings and announced a 27.1 pence special dividend.

