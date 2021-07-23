Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 gains on mining stocks boost; Ultra Electronics surges

07/23/2021 | 04:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange

(Reuters) -The FTSE 100 index rose on Friday, led by gains in heavyweight miners and a jump in Vodafone shares on strong results, while Ultra Electronics surged on a takeover bid from aerospace manufacturer Cobham.

The blue-chip index gained 0.7%, with miners Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Glencore among the top boosts.

Mobile operator Vodafone jumped 2% and was the third largest gainer on the FTSE 100 after it reported a better-than-expected 3.3% rise in first-quarter service revenue.

Aiding sentiment was a jump in British retail sales in June, which sent shares of retail stocks up by nearly 1.0%.

"The FTSE 100 has had a reasonably decent recovery... and the lag in its growth compared to its market peers is in part due to a stronger pound that has weighed on export focused stocks and lower bond yields which have weighed on banks throughout the week," said David Madden, an analyst at Equiti Capital.

Banking stocks were set to end the week flat, while export-focussed stocks Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser were on course to fall 6.1% and 4.5%, respectively, this week.

The FTSE 100 has gained 8.5% so far this year led by dovish central bank policies and government stimulus, but has underperformed its wider European and local mid-cap peers due to inflation concerns and rising coronavirus infections.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 1.1% on strong earnings updates from insurer Beazley, while Ultra Electronics jumped after Cobham's takeover offer.

However, Britain's rapid economic bounce-back from the pandemic slowed sharply in July as a new wave of cases forced hundreds of thousands of workers to self-isolate under government rules to limit the spread of the disease.

Among other stocks, Britain's NatWest Group rose 2.5% after it agreed to sell assets from its Irish arm to Permanent TSB.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)

By Shashank Nayar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 2.08% 2969.5 Delayed Quote.20.02%
BEAZLEY PLC 5.37% 379.25 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
FTSE 100 0.77% 7022.08 Delayed Quote.7.86%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 1.02% 22907.32 Delayed Quote.10.68%
GLENCORE PLC 1.62% 316.55 Delayed Quote.33.76%
RIO TINTO GROUP 0.77% 5893 Delayed Quote.6.87%
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC 33.12% 3288.4 Delayed Quote.19.21%
All news about FTSE 100
04:58aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 gains on mining stocks boost; Ultra Electronics..
RE
04:58aFTSE 100 gains on mining stocks boost; Ultra Electronics surges
RE
04:55aThe latest from London: Vodafone leads FTSE 100 rebound
03:03aLondon Shares to Open Higher After Retail Sales Data Beat Forecasts
DJ
02:01aSWEF : Quarterly Portfolio Update -3-
DJ
07/22FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 6968.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/22European Stocks Close Mixed Following ECB Policy Statement
MT
07/22LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 dragged down by Unilever, positive earnings pus..
RE
07/22FTSE Edges Lower, Housing Sector Looks Attractively Cheap, Bank of America Sa..
DJ
07/22Oil, Mining Losses Drag FTSE 100
DJ
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
04:48aASTRAZENECA : Single-Dose COVID-19 Jab Shows Effect Against Beta, Gamma, Delta V..
MT
04:43aAstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine Effective Against Variants After One Dose, Can..
DJ
04:42aB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Poundland owner Pepco to create 13,000 jobs in n..
RE
04:35aUNILEVER PLC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:33aVODAFONE : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:32aVODAFONE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04:28aNATWEST : NatWest Group agrees non-binding MOU with PTSB
PU
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 98.26 Delayed Quote.3.13%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 158.55 Delayed Quote.2.56%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 198.991 Delayed Quote.2.47%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 118.66 Delayed Quote.2.26%
EVRAZ PLC 614 Delayed Quote.2.23%
RELX PLC 2054 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 266.8 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
AVAST PLC 576.4 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
KINGFISHER PLC 372.2 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 150.15 Real-time Quote.-0.73%
Heatmap :