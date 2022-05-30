Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  05/30 04:21:03 am EDT
7623.87 PTS   +0.51%
03:39aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits 1-month high, Countryside soars after takeover approach
RE
05/27European Bourses Close Friday in Green
MT
05/27UK equities record best week since mid-March
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 hits 1-month high, Countryside soars after takeover approach

05/30/2022 | 03:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 touched a more than one-month high on Monday, as an easing in China's COVID-19 curbs boosted optimism across Asian and European markets, while Countryside soared after its shareholder made a second approach to buy the homebuilder.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.4% to hit its highest level since April 22, while the midcap index jumped 1.0% to hit its highest since May 5.

Countryside Partnerships shot up 28.7% to a more than three-month high after Inclusive Capital, which owns about 9.2% of Countryside, said it is looking to engage with homebuilder for a possible takeover offer valuing it at about 1.47 billion pounds ($1.86 billion).

The wider housing index rose 2.6%.

Ted Baker rose 1.9% after a report said that Juicy Couture owner Authentic Brands is the British fashion chain's preferred bidder and that the two firms could agree on a 300 million pound ($379.35 million) deal.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS PLC 24.56% 297.3 Delayed Quote.-46.98%
FTSE 100 0.46% 7621.05 Delayed Quote.2.72%
TED BAKER PLC 2.78% 139.5757 Delayed Quote.31.72%
All news about FTSE 100
03:39aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits 1-month high, Countryside soars after takeover appro..
RE
05/27European Bourses Close Friday in Green
MT
05/27UK equities record best week since mid-March
RE
05/27Wall Street Sees Upbeat Open After Retail Sector Boost
MT
05/27European Bourses Track Higher Midday on Tech Rally, Central Bank Outlook
MT
05/27UK equities record best week since mid-March
RE
05/27European shares end strongly on upbeat U.S. data
RE
05/26European Shares Ascend on Thursday; UK Energy Shares Rise Despite Windfall Tax Confirma..
MT
05/26LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rises as banks gain; windfall tax threatens utilities
RE
05/26Wall Street Set for Gains as Jobless Claims Data Point to Strong Labor Market
MT
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
03:38aTRUE JUSTICE FOR GLENCORE'S APPALLIN : Everyday Africans
AQ
03:27aHSBC HLDGS : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
03:27aBARCLAYS : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
03:04aTRUE JUSTICE FOR GLENCORE'S APPALLIN : Everyday Africans Glencore's penalties to the U.S. ..
AQ
02:49aRECKITT : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
01:36aShell JV Authorizes $2.5 Billion Crux Natural Gas Field in Australia to Meet Rising LNG..
MT
01:21aShell toughens stance on North Sea windfall tax
AQ
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings FTSE 100
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 125.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.96%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 135.02 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.48%
SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 821.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.37%
OCADO GROUP PLC 927.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.94%
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 592.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.77%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC 1784.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.70%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 10477 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.97%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 128.82 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.01%
DCC PLC 5520 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.71%
AIRTEL AFRICA PLC 156.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.00%
Heatmap :