FTSE 100 opens lower as banking rout dents risk appetite

The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.4%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index was flat.

UK banks fell 1.1% in early trading, after the sector lost more than 6% last week.

Limiting losses, the U.S. authorities announced plans over the weekend to limit the fallout from the collapse of SVB, while investors wagered that a rate hike this month was no longer a certainty.

HSBC said it will acquire the UK subsidiary of SVB for 1 pound, rescuing a key lender for technology startups in Britain. Shares of HSBC dipped 0.1%.

British American Tobacco, the manufacturer of Lucky Strike cigarettes, fell 2% to the bottom of the benchmark after JP Morgan cut stock rating to "neutral" from "overweight".

Bucking the sombre mood, precious metal miners took an early lead, jumping 4.2% as gold prices edged higher against a weakening U.S. dollar. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)