  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  04:55:17 2023-03-13 am EDT
7638.72 PTS   -1.41%
04:48aUS Futures Rise, European Stocks Slip as Investors Digest SVB Fallout
DJ
04:39aFTSE 100 opens lower as banking rout dents risk appetite
RE
03:56aHSBC buys UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 opens lower as banking rout dents risk appetite

03/13/2023 | 04:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 fell on Monday, with banks extending losses as shock waves continue to reverberate through financial markets after U.S. regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), while British American Tobacco dipped after a brokerage downgrade.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.4%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index was flat.

UK banks fell 1.1% in early trading, after the sector lost more than 6% last week.

Limiting losses, the U.S. authorities announced plans over the weekend to limit the fallout from the collapse of SVB, while investors wagered that a rate hike this month was no longer a certainty.

HSBC said it will acquire the UK subsidiary of SVB for 1 pound, rescuing a key lender for technology startups in Britain. Shares of HSBC dipped 0.1%.

British American Tobacco, the manufacturer of Lucky Strike cigarettes, fell 2% to the bottom of the benchmark after JP Morgan cut stock rating to "neutral" from "overweight".

Bucking the sombre mood, precious metal miners took an early lead, jumping 4.2% as gold prices edged higher against a weakening U.S. dollar. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) 0.95% 10.66 End-of-day quote.-4.99%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -2.01% 3050.5 Delayed Quote.-5.12%
FTSE 100 -0.98% 7669.99 Delayed Quote.3.98%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.79% 19192.89 Delayed Quote.2.68%
GOLD 0.03% 1881.05 Delayed Quote.2.41%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.10% 1121.12 Real-time Quote.4.44%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -1.48% 1550.87 Real-time Quote.3.43%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
