Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 posts biggest annual gains in five years

12/31/2021 | 08:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 ended 2021 with its best annual performance in five years on the back of gains in commodity-linked and industrial stocks although the index fell in Friday's holiday-thinned trading.

The benchmark index declined 0.3%, hit by concerns around surging COVID-19 cases as the United Kingdom reported a record rise in daily infections.

British blue-chip shares gained 14.3% in 2021 but underperformed their European and U.S. peers, which have scaled multiple record highs.

"There are still concerns that the true impact of Brexit hasn't been very obvious just because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the logistics crisis caused by the lockdowns," said David Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital.

"International fund managers are overall still taking money out of the UK and putting it elsewhere."

Graphic: UK's FTSE 100 has gained 14.3% in 2021-https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zjvqknkdavx/ENDFTSE2021.PNG

Mining and industrial stocks were among the top boosts to the FTSE 100 in 20201, with miner and trader Glencore and construction supplier Ferguson both rising more than 50% in 2021.

Madden said heavy industries received a boost this year from a build of pent-up demand during lockdowns that far outpaced supply in this year's economic reopening.

"Industrials saw the orders jump to the roof and in turn they went into overdrive territory," he said.

Energy stocks posted their best year since 2016, ending a three-year slump, as the global economic recovery and producer restraint sparked a jump in crude oil prices.[O/R]

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.3% on Friday due to a drop in consumer discretionary stocks such as Watches of Switzerland Group, but was on track for its seventh consecutive quarter of gains.

UK markets closed early on Friday, the last day of 2021, and will remain closed on Monday.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Aditya Soni and Timothy Heritage)

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC -0.41% 410.4 Delayed Quote.26.72%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.23% 0.84073 Delayed Quote.-5.79%
FERGUSON PLC -0.87% 13105 Delayed Quote.48.81%
FTSE 100 -0.25% 7384.54 Delayed Quote.14.59%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.25% 23480.81 Delayed Quote.14.89%
GLENCORE PLC -0.71% 374.95 Delayed Quote.62.08%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.06% 78.28 Delayed Quote.53.27%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.78% 414.2824 Delayed Quote.57.79%
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC -4.83% 1420 Delayed Quote.157.69%
WTI -0.99% 75.59 Delayed Quote.58.88%
All news about FTSE 100
08:16aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 posts biggest annual gains in five years
RE
07:50aStocks Signal Declines on Final Session for 2021 as US Futures Slide; Asia, Europe Mixe..
MT
06:42aUK's FTSE 100 Slips 0.4% As FY21 Ends Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases
MT
06:20aFTSE Falls in Quiet Trade, Led Down by Travel, Leisure Stocks
DJ
12/30European Stocks Mixed Amid Thin Holiday Trading
MT
12/30FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 7403.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/30Stocks firm on Europe's last full trading day of 2021
RE
12/30LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 edges down as COVID fears dull festive cheer
RE
12/30FTSE 100 Closes in the Red Following a Strong Previous Session
DJ
12/30Wall Street Edges Higher as Investors Shrug Off Rising COVID-19 Infections
MT
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
08:13aTransaction in Own Shares
GL
08:13aTransaction in Own Shares
GL
07:42aFactbox-Countries weigh need for COVID-19 booster shots
RE
06:42aUK's FTSE 100 Slips 0.4% As FY21 Ends Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases
MT
06:37aCOCA COLA HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibil..
PU
05:14aSerum Institute Applies for Full Approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine
MT
05:07aNATWEST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 159.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.92%
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC 584.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.49%
FRESNILLO PLC 889.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.34%
BT GROUP PLC 169.525 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.91%
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. 639.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.84%
DS SMITH PLC 385.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.21%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 1065.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.24%
COCA-COLA HBC AG 2543.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.49%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 2045.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.56%
BUNZL PLC 2879 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.97%
Heatmap :