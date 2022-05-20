Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  United Kingdom
  Great Britain
  FTSE 100
  News
  Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  05/20 04:01:32 am EDT
7420.13 PTS   +1.61%
03:53aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rebounds on China optimism; THG surges on rejecting bid approach
RE
05/19European Stocks Slump Thursday As ECB Minutes Show Hawkish Stance
MT
05/19Wall Street Set to Extend Losses, Weekly Jobless Claims Climb
MT
Summary 
Summary

FTSE 100 rebounds on China optimism; THG surges on rejecting bid approach

05/20/2022 | 03:53am EDT
A man walks through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rebounded on Friday, tracking an upbeat mood in Asian markets after China cut a key lending rate, while shares of THG soared after the e-commerce company rejected an offer from two investment groups.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 1.3%, as of 0708 GMT, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index added 0.7%. Still, both the indexes were on course for weekly losses.

Oil & gas and banking stocks were the top boosts to the FTSE 100, after China cut a key lending benchmark by a sharper-than-expected 15 basis points to support a slowing economy.

Meanwhile, data showed British retail sales jumped unexpectedly in April, but the outlook for consumer spending remained resolutely downbeat as the cost-of-living crunch intensifies.

Earlier in the day, the GfK survey, Britain's longest-running gauge of consumer confidence, fell to its lowest since records began in 1974.

Shares of THG surged 30.5% after the company rejected a proposal of 170 pence per share from Belerion Capital and King Street Capital Management and learnt that local entrepreneur Nick Candy was considering making a bid.

M&C Saatchi jumped 26.1% after independent directors agreed upon a deal to sell the advertising company to consultancy Next Fifteen Communications, saying it offered a superior outcome to a bid from its biggest shareholder.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Rankings FTSE 100
Heatmap :