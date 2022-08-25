Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  United Kingdom
  Great Britain
  FTSE 100
  News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:39 2022-08-25 am EDT
7525.72 PTS   +0.73%
03:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rebounds on energy, earnings lift
RE
08/24FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 7471.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/24European Bourses Close Higher as Two Cross-border Billion-dollar Buyout Bids Brew
MT
Summary 
Most relevant

FTSE 100 rebounds on energy, earnings lift

08/25/2022 | 03:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - London's main stock index bounced off two-week closing lows on Thursday, as investor sentiment steadied ahead of an annual conference of world central bankers and energy stocks got a lift from rising crude prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index had gained 0.6% by 0710 GMT and was set to snap three straight sessions of losses.

Oil majors Shell and BP rose more than 1% each, as crude prices were supported by the prospect of tighter supplies amid disruptions to Russian exports and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. [O/R]

Also boosting the index, Ireland's CRH climbed 3.9% after the building materials firm reported strong first-half results.

The domestically exposed FTSE 250 index gained 0.4% after sinking to a more than one-month low in the previous session.

Hays Plc rose 6.3% after the recruitment agency reported a 128% jump in annual profit due to a rise in demand for new staff as employers rush to fill up vacancies.

Harbour Energy rose 7% after the UK North Sea's biggest oil and gas producer increased a share buyback programme by 50%.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 0.72% 7526.63 Delayed Quote.1.40%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.38% 19378.09 Delayed Quote.-17.78%
HARBOUR ENERGY PLC 9.94% 469.9 Delayed Quote.21.61%
HAYS PLC 3.57% 119.1 Delayed Quote.-21.48%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.09% 101.75 Delayed Quote.23.96%
WTI -0.19% 95.241 Delayed Quote.24.27%
