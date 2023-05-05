The blue-chip index rose 0.5% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 index gained 0.2%, as of 0709 GMT.
The oil and gas sector rose 1.8%, with firm crude prices and a weaker dollar supporting gains. [O/R]
IAG added 5.5% after lifting its 2023 profit forecasts on strong travel demand for the summer and beating first-quarter performance expectations.
IHG Plc lost 2.5% after the Holiday Inn owner said CEO Keith Barr will step down on June 30, with the company's Americas CEO Elie Maalouf set to succeed him.
