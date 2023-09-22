(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Sept 22 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 reversed course to edge higher on Friday boosted by gains in miners and shares of AstraZeneca, while investors fretted over indications of higher-for-longer interest rates from major central banks.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 edged up 0.3% by 0841 GMT, but was on track to end the week flat after four straight weekly gains. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.1%, set for weekly decline.

AstraZeneca climbed 1.7% after the drug maker said its experimental precision drug slowed the progression of breast cancer in a late-stage trial.

The broader pharma and biotech index gained 1.1%.

Industrial metal miners rose 1.3% as prices firmed against the greenback.

Investors have been worried after the BoE and the Fed held interest rates steady this week, but signalled elevated interest rates for longer.

Goldman Sachs and J.P.Morgan expect the BoE to hold rates steady at 5.25% in November.

"We have kind of hit that end point now where central banks are not all aligned or necessarily in agreement on the right course of action over the next three months or so. I think now so much just hangs on the data," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst, OANDA.

British retail sales partially recovered in August after a rainy July washout, data showed, adding to signs that the country's consumers were mostly coping with the cost-of-living squeeze.

UK consumers are their most optimistic since the start of 2022 as they turn more hopeful about the economy with inflation on the wane and wages growing, a survey showed.

Phoenix Group fell 2.4% to the bottom of FTSE 100, after brokerage J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)