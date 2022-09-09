FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.6% at 07:05 GMT, and was headed for its second straight weekly gain.

Oil majors BP and Shell climbed 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively, while miners added 3.3%, tracking firm commodity prices. [O/R] [MET/L]

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index gained 0.6% and was set to end the week 0.7% higher.

Royal Mail rose 0.6%, after saying it was not involved in talks with a private-equity firm over a potential sale of the postal group amid clash with its largest labour union over pay.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)