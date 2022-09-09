Log in
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:42 2022-09-09 am EDT
7335.95 PTS   +1.02%
03:21aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher
RE
03:14aFTSE 100 to Track Global Gains; Focus on EU Energy Meeting
DJ
12:02aBritish Retailer Frasers To Replace Aerospace Group Meggitt In London's FTSE 100 Index
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher

09/09/2022 | 03:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - UK's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose on Friday led by commodity stocks and was set to end the week higher, after a few volatile sessions that saw the announcement of the country's new Prime Minister and the death of its longest-reigning monarch.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.6% at 07:05 GMT, and was headed for its second straight weekly gain.

Oil majors BP and Shell climbed 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively, while miners added 3.3%, tracking firm commodity prices. [O/R] [MET/L]

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index gained 0.6% and was set to end the week 0.7% higher.

Royal Mail rose 0.6%, after saying it was not involved in talks with a private-equity firm over a potential sale of the postal group amid clash with its largest labour union over pay.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 1.04% 7335.73 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.43% 89.93 Delayed Quote.19.10%
ROYAL MAIL PLC 1.27% 255.5 Delayed Quote.-50.24%
WTI 1.42% 84.212 Delayed Quote.8.87%
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
