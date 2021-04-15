Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Great Britain  >  FTSE 100    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 rises on miners boost, midcaps hit record high

04/15/2021 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange offices in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, boosted by gains in heavyweight mining stocks, while shares of Entain rose after its quarterly online net revenue leapt by 33%.

The blue-chip index rose 0.3%, with the British gambling group adding 1.5% even as a drop in total net gaming revenue for the first quarter outweighed a bump in online betting during coronavirus lockdowns.

Miners added 1%, providing the biggest boost to the index as they tracked higher metal prices.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index also gained 0.3%, hitting a record high.

Among other stocks, home improvement retailer Kingfisher advanced 1.9% after Citigroup upgraded the stock to "neutral" from "sell".

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 1.18% 72.91 Delayed Quote.18.25%
FTSE 100 0.31% 6960.22 Delayed Quote.6.66%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.40% 22443.36 Delayed Quote.8.69%
KINGFISHER PLC 2.38% 348.2 Delayed Quote.25.70%
All news about FTSE 100
03:24aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rises on miners boost, midcaps hit record high
RE
03:18aEurostoxx 50 : Earnings, metal rally spur record high for European stocks
RE
04/14European Stocks End Mostly Higher Amid Corporate Earnings
MT
04/14Wall Street Futures Tread Water as Earnings Season Kicks Off
MT
04/14European Bourses Edging Higher on Strength in Technology Issues
MT
04/14Stocks Move Higher in US Pre-Bell Trading as Banks Start First-Quarter Report..
MT
04/14Wall Street Edges Higher Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Rising, Asia Mostly ..
MT
04/14Tesco sales surge but COVID costs wipe out fifth of pretax profit
RE
04/14Tesco sales surge but COVID costs wipe out fifth of pretax profit
RE
04/14Barclays Stock Tumbles in Mini Flash Crash Before Quick Rebound
DJ
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
03:19aGLENCORE  : Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report
PU
03:05aANGLO AMERICAN  : secures 100% renewables across South American operations
PU
03:01aBARCLAYS  : Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector ETF Celebrates..
BU
03:00aENTAIN  : Reports 33% Surge In Q1 Online Gaming Revenue
MT
02:54aROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Shell Seeks Vote on Energy Transition Strategy in Mid-May S..
MT
02:35aENTAIN  : launches share ownership plan for over 22,500 employees
PU
02:11aENTAIN  : 2021 Q1 Trading Update
PU
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
KINGFISHER PLC 348.8 Delayed Quote.2.62%
WHITBREAD PLC 3621.6075 Delayed Quote.2.16%
DS SMITH PLC 414 Delayed Quote.1.87%
ENTAIN PLC 1636.5 Delayed Quote.1.84%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 3200 Delayed Quote.1.80%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 16.734 Real-time Quote.-0.27%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 90.97 Real-time Quote.-0.30%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 426.5 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 1280 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
EVRAZ PLC 619.2 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ