    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
FTSE 100 rises on miners, industrials boost; Rentokil Initial slumps

04/22/2021 | 03:25am EDT
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, boosted by mining and industrials stocks, although the gains were capped by a fall in heavyweight energy stocks and a stronger pound.

The blue-chip index rose 0.2%, with engineer Melrose Industries jumping 2.5 to the top of index after Peel Hunt raised its price target on the stock.

However, large dollar-earning companies, including Unilever and British American Tobacco, slipped on a slightly stronger pound. Oil and gas stocks fell 0.5%, tracking lower crude prices. [GBP=][O/R]

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 0.6%.

Rentokil Initial declined 3.2% after saying demand for its disinfection services, which helped first-quarter sales grow, is expected to unwind in the year.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -0.15% 2733 Delayed Quote.1.05%
FTSE 100 0.29% 6915.42 Delayed Quote.6.18%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.60% 22217.58 Delayed Quote.7.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.03% 65.13 Delayed Quote.29.79%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 1.75% 163.0644 Delayed Quote.-10.11%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.05% 1043.6076 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
UNILEVER PLC -0.17% 4132 Delayed Quote.-5.75%
WTI 0.02% 61.17 Delayed Quote.32.01%
