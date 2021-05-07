Log in
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
FTSE 100 set for best week since April on recovery hopes

05/07/2021 | 03:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange offices in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday and was on track for its best weekly performance in a month, as hopes of a stronger economic recovery powered energy and industrial stocks, while Meggitt shares soared on a takeover report.

The bluechip index rose 0.3%, with engineer Melrose Industries adding 1.5% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the company's shares.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell gained 0.4% and 1.2%, respectively, tracking higher crude prices. [O/R]

Miners also jumped after London copper prices hit an all-time high on expectations of tighter supply and hopes of higher demand. [MET/L]

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.4%.

St. Modwen Properties surged 19.1% after it received a potential takeover offer from private equity firm Blackstone, valuing the property developer at around 1.21 billion pounds ($1.68 billion).

Meggitt jumped 12.8% on report that Woodward was looking to acquire the UK aero-engineer.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.56% 315.75 Delayed Quote.23.43%
FTSE 100 0.29% 7097.15 Delayed Quote.8.96%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.46% 22600.07 Delayed Quote.9.26%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.04% 68.2 Delayed Quote.34.33%
MEGGITT PLC 12.52% 521.912 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 1.85% 168 Delayed Quote.-7.36%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.75% 86.83 Delayed Quote.23.32%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 1.13% 16.698 Real-time Quote.12.97%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.30% 88.33 Delayed Quote.36.29%
WOODWARD, INC. 1.64% 126.39 Delayed Quote.2.32%
WTI -0.15% 64.792 Delayed Quote.37.41%
All news about FTSE 100
03:35aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 set for best week since April on recovery hopes
RE
05/06EUROPE : European shares end lower as oil, tech losses offset earnings boost
RE
05/06LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits over 1-year high on strong earnings; BoE s..
RE
05/06Equities Signal Stronger Open as US Futures Rise Pre-Bell; Europe, Asia Trade..
MT
05/06STAYCATIONS TO VACATIONS : All eyes on summer bookings at IHG's Holiday Inn
RE
05/06Melrose warns chip shortage to hit auto business after strong recovery
RE
05/05Ossiam Lux Annual General Meeting -2-
DJ
05/05Equities Point to Stronger Day in US as Futures Advance Pre-Bell; Europe Trad..
MT
05/05FTSE 100 sees best day in two-months on miners boost; Croda shines
RE
05/05CRODA INTERNATIONAL  : FTSE 100 rises on boost from miners, banks; Croda shines
RE
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
03:13aHSBC  : Pillar 3 Disclosures at 31 March 2021
PU
02:52aLegal & General to Vote Against Cineworld Chair, Remuneration Committee
DJ
02:50aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways owner IAG posts 1.1bn lo..
AQ
02:41aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG Q1 2021 Financial Results
PU
02:37aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Logs Narrowed Q1 Loss As COVID-19 Impact ..
MT
02:29aActivist Bramson abandons tussle with Barclays, selling stake
RE
02:25aASTRAZENECA  : Imfinzi Cocktail Improves Survival in Phase 3 Lung Cancer Study
MT
More news
Top / Flop FTSE 100
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 105.6 Delayed Quote.2.13%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. 37.25 Real-time Quote.2.05%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 168 Delayed Quote.1.85%
INFORMA PLC 570 Delayed Quote.1.42%
COMPASS GROUP PLC 1595.5 Delayed Quote.1.40%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 925.6 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC 523.8 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 81.02 Real-time Quote.-0.92%
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC 975.6 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 1892.5 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
Heatmap :