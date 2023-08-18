By 1257 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 1.2% to its lowest level since March 20. For the week, the index was down over 4% and on track for its biggest weekly decline since the week of March 17, at the height of the banking turmoil that rocked global markets.
The weakness has been broad-based throughout the export-heavy index, with basic resources shares shedding 4.3% this week due to their exposure to the Chinese economy.
Meanwhile, retail stocks shed 1.9% on Friday after data showed a bigger-than-expected drop in retail sales in July as heavy rain put off shoppers.
