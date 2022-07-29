FTSE 100 set to end July higher on upbeat bank earnings

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.5% and the domestically focussed midcap FTSE 250 added 0.7%.

NatWest rose 8.0% after the bank raised its full-year forecast and made a bumper payout to shareholders, while emerging markets-focussed Standard Chartered also climbed on an upbeat outlook, up 3.8%.

BA-owner IAG gained 1.0% as it returned to profit for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the April-June period, led by demand for flights in Spain and to Latin America.

Boosting the midcap index, Aston Martin gained 3.1% even as the luxury carmaker reported a bigger loss for the first half of the year.

Jupiter Fund Management slid 5.8% as the asset manager reported a fall in its half-yearly profit, hit by rising outflows as key global markets buckle under geopolitical tensions and inflationary concerns.

