  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  04:02 2022-07-29 am EDT
7377.07 PTS   +0.43%
03:47aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 set to end July higher on upbeat bank earnings
RE
03:28aNatWest Shares Rise After 2Q Beat Market Views
DJ
03:15aFTSE 100 Seen Higher on Hopes of Less Aggressive Fed
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 set to end July higher on upbeat bank earnings

07/29/2022 | 03:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday and was on course to post its strongest monthly performance this year, as strong forecasts from lenders NatWest and Standard Chartered outweighed economic worries.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.5% and the domestically focussed midcap FTSE 250 added 0.7%.

NatWest rose 8.0% after the bank raised its full-year forecast and made a bumper payout to shareholders, while emerging markets-focussed Standard Chartered also climbed on an upbeat outlook, up 3.8%.

BA-owner IAG gained 1.0% as it returned to profit for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the April-June period, led by demand for flights in Spain and to Latin America.

Boosting the midcap index, Aston Martin gained 3.1% even as the luxury carmaker reported a bigger loss for the first half of the year.

Jupiter Fund Management slid 5.8% as the asset manager reported a fall in its half-yearly profit, hit by rising outflows as key global markets buckle under geopolitical tensions and inflationary concerns.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC 1.58% 481.338 Delayed Quote.-64.85%
FTSE 100 0.28% 7364.93 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.76% 20008.81 Delayed Quote.-16.36%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 0.01% 122.04 Delayed Quote.-16.54%
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC -5.80% 120.2 Delayed Quote.-49.88%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 7.57% 248.0157 Delayed Quote.1.77%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 3.74% 588 Delayed Quote.26.41%
All news about FTSE 100
03:47aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 set to end July higher on upbeat bank earnings
RE
03:28aNatWest Shares Rise After 2Q Beat Market Views
DJ
03:15aFTSE 100 Seen Higher on Hopes of Less Aggressive Fed
DJ
02:44aRightmove sees stable property market for rest of 2022 after cooling slightly in H1
RE
07/28FTSE 100 Index Ends Flat at 7345.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/28European Shares in the Green as Heavyweight Companies Report Earnings
MT
07/28FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Slightly Down on Poor Performance in Some Sectors
DJ
07/28Wall Street Falters Pre-Bell After Fed-Fueled Rally; US Economy Shrinks Again in Q2
MT
07/28European Bourses Track Higher After Federal Reserve Increase
MT
07/28Shell Reports Better-Than-Expected Profits, Distributions, Says RBC
DJ
News of the index components FTSE 100
03:51aUnilever launches next generation laundry capsule designed to help decarbonize laundry,..
AQ
03:45aINTERMEDIATE CAPITAL : ICG Infra grows portfolio with acquisition of British Solar Renewab..
PU
03:45aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Interim Management Report for the six months to Jun..
PU
03:41aAstraZeneca Lifts Full-Year Revenue Guidance As COVID-19, Cancer Drugs Outperform Despi..
MT
03:28aNatWest Shares Rise After 2Q Beat Market Views
DJ
03:15aGLENCORE : 2022 Half-Year Production Report - tables
PU
03:08aBen & Jerry's, Unilever Fail to Reach Out-of-Court Deal on Israeli Dispute, Reuters Rep..
DJ
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Rankings FTSE 100
NATWEST GROUP PLC 247.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.78%
OCADO GROUP PLC 818.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.19%
AVEVA GROUP PLC 2314.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.74%
BARCLAYS PLC 155.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.57%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 585.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.33%
AVAST PLC 474 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.23%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 760.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.41%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 3290 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.45%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 10547 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.97%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC 4307 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.52%
Heatmap :