  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:27 2022-11-17 am EST
7331.51 PTS   -0.27%
03:12aFTSE 100 slips ahead of Hunt's budget plan
RE
03:03aGerman shares lead Europe higher after Siemens' profit beat
RE
02:52aFTSE 100 to Edge Down as Global Markets Struggle
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Summary

FTSE 100 slips ahead of Hunt's budget plan

11/17/2022 | 03:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - The UK's blue-chip index slipped for a third straight session on Thursday as investors awaited Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt's new budget aimed at stabilising the public finances and restoring investor confidence.

The FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% by 0805 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 hovered near one-week lows.

Hunt will bury Britain's failed "Trussonomics" experiment by cutting spending and raising taxes, an abrupt policy reversal from the unfunded tax cuts promised by former Prime Minister Liz Truss. The plan is due to be announced at about 1130 GMT.

Among individual stocks, luxury brand Burberry slipped 0.4% even as its quarterly comparable store sales rose 11%, beating a company-supplied consensus of 8%.

Royal Mail's parent company International Distributions Services fell 6.3% after it reported a first-half loss as higher costs and disruptions arising from strikes by its postal workers put a strain on its finances.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 0.00% 1999 Delayed Quote.10.21%
FTSE 100 -0.16% 7338.63 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.17% 19139.73 Delayed Quote.-17.14%
INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SERVICES PLC -3.63% 231.1 Delayed Quote.-52.61%
