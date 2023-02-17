Advanced search
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  05:28:01 2023-02-17 am EST
7998.51 PTS   -0.17%
05:14aNatWest ROTE Upside May Not Be Sustained Given Wider Scrutiny on Profits
DJ
04:41aFTSE 100 slips as rate-hike fears spike; NatWest tumbles
RE
04:20aNumis cuts British Land and Land Securities
AN
FTSE 100 slips as rate-hike fears spike; NatWest tumbles

02/17/2023 | 04:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 edged lower on Friday as investors gauged the prospects of further monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while NatWest fell to the bottom of the index after the British lender posted its full-year results.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.4% by 0822 GMT, but is set to post a weekly gain. The index recorded its highest closing level on Thursday.

U.S. indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday after unexpected strong inflation data and a drop in weekly jobless claims aided bets that the Fed will stick to its aggressive tightening path. [.N]

Shares of NatWest tumbled 8.2% despite reporting a 33% jump in its 2022 profit, dragging the banking sector down 1.2%.

The more domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.8%.

Meanwhile, data showed British retail sales volumes unexpectedly rose in monthly terms in January, but the overall picture remained one of weak demand from inflation-hit consumers.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
