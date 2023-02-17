FTSE 100 slips as rate-hike fears spike; NatWest tumbles

The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.4% by 0822 GMT, but is set to post a weekly gain. The index recorded its highest closing level on Thursday.

U.S. indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday after unexpected strong inflation data and a drop in weekly jobless claims aided bets that the Fed will stick to its aggressive tightening path. [.N]

Shares of NatWest tumbled 8.2% despite reporting a 33% jump in its 2022 profit, dragging the banking sector down 1.2%.

The more domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.8%.

Meanwhile, data showed British retail sales volumes unexpectedly rose in monthly terms in January, but the overall picture remained one of weak demand from inflation-hit consumers.

