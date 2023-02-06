Advanced search
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:48:18 2023-02-06 am EST
7849.10 PTS   -0.67%
FTSE 100 slips from record high on Fed rate jitters

02/06/2023 | 03:30am EST
A trading screen is seen following the opening of the markets by British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua at the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Monday from a record high, as global sentiment soured after data pointing to strength in the U.S. labour market raised worries that the Federal Reserve could keep hiking interest rates for longer.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.5% by 0808 GMT after setting a record high of 7,906.58 in the previous session, helped by a weaker pound and a jump in commodity-linked stocks.

Globally, stocks wilted and government bond yields rose after upbeat economic data from the United States and other economies lessened the risk of recession, but also suggested rates would have to rise further and stay up for longer.

Meanwhile, worries about the UK economic outlook kept the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index under pressure. The index was down 0.6% on Monday.

Data due later this week is expected to show the UK economy contracted by 0.3% in December on a month-over-month basis, just enough to leave the gross domestic product flat in the fourth quarter.

Among individual stocks, Hargreaves Lansdown fell 3.5% after Credit Suisse downgraded the wealth manager's shares to "underperform" from "neutral".

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.07% 0.69257 Delayed Quote.1.53%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.05% 1.20493 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.08% 0.7449 Delayed Quote.1.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 1.0785 Delayed Quote.0.85%
FTSE 100 -0.52% 7859.99 Delayed Quote.6.04%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.69% 20451.19 Delayed Quote.9.23%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC -2.49% 926 Delayed Quote.10.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.51% 0.012106 Delayed Quote.0.62%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.44% 1141.18 Real-time Quote.6.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.12% 0.63179 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.59% 1593.27 Real-time Quote.5.47%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 3156 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.98%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 7254 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.50%
AIRTEL AFRICA PLC 113.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.49%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC 2051.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.37%
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 2288 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.35%
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. 482.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.28%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 927.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.34%
SEGRO PLC 862.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.53%
SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 784.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.62%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 1316.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.75%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares