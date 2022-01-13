Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 slips from two-year high; Tesco drops despite strong outlook

01/13/2022 | 03:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday after climbing to a two-year high in the previous session, as the pound's strength hurt some dollar earners, while retailers Tesco and Marks & Spencer fell despite raising their profit outlook.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 0.1%, with large international companies Diageo and Unilever falling as sterling hit fresh highs against the dollar. [GBP/]

Retailers Tesco and Marks & Spencer fell 1.8% and 4.9% respectively, despite nudging up their profit outlook on strong Christmas performance.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index eased 0.2%, pulled down by a 19% drop in Countryside Properties after its chief executive stepped down and a disappointing trading update.

Online fashion retailer ASOS gained 7.6% despite a downgraded outlook after supply chain constraints and volatile demand limited sales growth.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASOS PLC 6.59% 2402 Delayed Quote.-5.52%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.23% 1.37441 Delayed Quote.0.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.18% 0.8007 Delayed Quote.0.47%
COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC -17.00% 342.8 Delayed Quote.-8.49%
DIAGEO PLC -0.18% 3780.51 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.26% 1.14686 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
FTSE 100 -0.13% 7541.92 Delayed Quote.1.45%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.21% 23006.55 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.16% 0.013535 Delayed Quote.0.93%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.42% 0.68763 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
TESCO PLC -2.00% 286.0777 Delayed Quote.0.81%
UNILEVER PLC -0.22% 3893.5 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
All news about FTSE 100
03:41aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slips from two-year high; Tesco drops despite strong outl..
RE
03:18aTesco 3Q, Christmas Sales Rose, Driving Upgrade to Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance -- Update
DJ
03:07aFTSE Tipped to Fall After Downbeat Asia Trading
DJ
02:28aAviva CFO Jason Windsor Resigns to Join Persimmon
DJ
01/12FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 7551.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12European Stocks End Mostly Higher as Investors Evaluate Global Economic Data
MT
01/12FTSE 100 Closes Up as Mining, Oil Stocks Jump
DJ
01/12LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 gains as miners, strong earnings support
RE
01/12Wall Street Set for Upbeat Open, US Consumer Prices Rise 0.5% in December
MT
01/12US Equity Futures Nudge Higher as Investors Eye Consumer Inflation; Europe, Asia Climb
MT
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
03:51aLEGAL & GENERAL : agrees £12m buy-in with Royal National Mission to Deep Sea Fishermen Ret..
PU
03:48aAstraZeneca's Booster Shot Shows Increased Immune Response Against Omicron
MT
03:31aFERGUSON : Virtual Investor Day 2022
PU
03:31aFERGUSON : Virtual Investor Day information
PU
03:23aRIO TINTO : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
03:21aAVIVA : Resignation of Group CFO Jason Windsor
PU
03:09aDutch Environmental Activist Group Targets 30 Companies In Netherlands To Curb Emission..
MT
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 47.065 Real-time Quote.4.95%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 1317.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.40%
FRESNILLO PLC 848 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.36%
OCADO GROUP PLC 1542.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.03%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 2950 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.92%
NEXT PLC 7711 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.67%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 207.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.70%
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC 672.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.82%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 158.425 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.09%
PERSIMMON PLC 2543 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.98%
Heatmap :