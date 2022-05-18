Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  05/18 04:01:34 am EDT
7514.44 PTS   -0.05%
03:35aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slips on inflation worries, Burberry up after results
RE
03:33aEUROPE : European shares flat as inflation woes offset earnings cheer, China recovery hopes
RE
02:56aAviva 1Q General Insurance Sales Rose; Backs Dividend Guidance
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 slips on inflation worries, Burberry up after results

05/18/2022 | 03:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People shop at market stalls, with skyscrapers of the CIty of London financial district seen behind, in London

(Reuters) - UK's top share index slipped on Wednesday, as concerns grew about the economic toll from surging prices after data showed inflation hit 9% last month, while luxury group Burberry gained after meeting earnings estimates.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 0.1% by 0705 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 0.4%.

British inflation leapt last month to its highest annual rate since 1982, piling pressure on finance minister Rishi Sunak to step up help for households facing a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Sterling slipped after a recent run-up against the dollar. [GBP/]

Among individual stocks, Burberry rose 2.3% after it met expectations for sales and operating profit for 2022, and said its outlook depended on how quickly China -- its biggest market -- recovered from a COVID-19 lockdown.

Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling cakes and OXO cubes, added 3.4% as it said it will raise prices of its products as part of plans to tackle rising input cost inflation.

Credit data firm Experian fell 4% even as it posted a 34% jump in full-year profit.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.34% 0.56474 Delayed Quote.5.49%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.33% 1.77 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.41% 1.59246 Delayed Quote.-7.36%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.73% 160.409 Delayed Quote.2.03%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.56% 1.95213 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.25% 1.2375 Delayed Quote.0.04%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.62% 1.24078 Delayed Quote.-8.90%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 0.25% 1587.5 Delayed Quote.-12.87%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.40% 0.62792 Delayed Quote.7.94%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.30% 0.84733 Delayed Quote.0.79%
EXPERIAN PLC -2.79% 2594.48 Delayed Quote.-26.51%
FTSE 100 -0.06% 7513.76 Delayed Quote.1.09%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.24% 20114.57 Delayed Quote.-15.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.22% 0.010361 Delayed Quote.5.14%
PREMIER FOODS PLC 4.50% 111.4 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.59% 0.805847 Delayed Quote.9.78%
All news about FTSE 100
03:35aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slips on inflation worries, Burberry up after results
RE
03:33aEUROPE : European shares flat as inflation woes offset earnings cheer, China recovery hope..
RE
02:56aAviva 1Q General Insurance Sales Rose; Backs Dividend Guidance
DJ
02:40aExperian Fiscal Year 2022 Pretax Profit Rose; Raises Dividend
DJ
05/17European Stocks Extend Gains to Close Green on Tuesday
MT
05/17Wall Street Set for Gains; US Retail Sales Jump in April
MT
05/17European Bourses Track Higher Midday in Global Rally
MT
05/17FTSE 100 lags European peers on strong pound
RE
05/17Imperial Brands 1st Half Profit Fell on Charges Related to Leaving Russian Market
DJ
05/16European Stocks Close Broadly Higher on Monday
MT
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
03:50aAir Liquide Strikes 10-Year Contract To Buy Solar Energy From Shell To Power Italian Ga..
MT
03:01aFrom storage to transport, hurdles to getting COVID vaccine to N.Koreans
RE
02:56aAviva 1Q General Insurance Sales Rose; Backs Dividend Guidance
DJ
02:50aVODAFONE : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
02:40aExperian Fiscal Year 2022 Pretax Profit Rose; Raises Dividend
DJ
02:36aAviva Confident In Achieving 2022 Targets With Growth In Q1 Sales
MT
02:31aBritish Land Rebounds To Black On Profit From Disposal, Lifts Final Dividend
MT
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Rankings FTSE 100
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 82.755 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.90%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 6404 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.81%
BP PLC 427.425 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.47%
ENTAIN PLC 1388.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.18%
SHELL PLC 2377.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.14%
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC 1459.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.25%
FRESNILLO PLC 768.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.27%
TESCO PLC 274.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.37%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 495.175 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.44%
EXPERIAN PLC 2593.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.83%
Heatmap :