Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  04:10 2022-11-15 am EST
7388.51 PTS   +0.05%
03:44aFTSE 100 stalled by Vodafone's outlook cut, weak employment data
RE
02:48aImperial Brands Fiscal Year 2022 Pretax Profit Fell Amid Higher Costs; Raises Dividend
DJ
02:20aUK's Landsec reports drop in property valuations
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 stalled by Vodafone's outlook cut, weak employment data

11/15/2022 | 03:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - The FTSE 100 slipped from two-month peaks, as Vodafone's disappointing on Tuesday added to the gloom of weaker-than-expected employment data.

The blue-chip index was down 0.1% by 0823 GMT after hitting a two-month peak last week.

Vodafone tumbled 4.8% after the mobile phone operator cut its full-year free cash flow forecast, reflecting a worsening global macroeconomic climate and higher energy costs.

Data earlier showed Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly rose and vacancies fell for the fifth report in a row as employers worried about the outlook for the economy ahead of a tough government budget plan later this week.

However, the pound rallied against a weakening dollar amid growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow its pace of interest rate hikes. [FRX/]

The domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index also slipped 0.1%, with Ninety One dropping 5.9% after the investment manager said its half-year assets under management fell by 8%.

BAE Systems jumped 2.9% after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak awarded a 4.2 billion pound ($4.94 billion) contract to build five ships for the Royal Navy.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan amd Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 3.14% 748 Delayed Quote.32.08%
FTSE 100 0.10% 7391.93 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.07% 19608.13 Delayed Quote.-16.46%
NINETY ONE PLC -4.00% 211.4 Delayed Quote.-20.63%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -5.23% 98.66 Delayed Quote.-7.22%
All news about FTSE 100
03:44aFTSE 100 stalled by Vodafone's outlook cut, weak employment data
RE
02:48aImperial Brands Fiscal Year 2022 Pretax Profit Fell Amid Higher Costs; Raises Dividend
DJ
02:20aUK's Landsec reports drop in property valuations
RE
02:10aSterling, Big Oil and homebuilders: the winners and l..
RE
01:56aLONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Stocks called down as China's growth ..
AN
11/14FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.92% Higher at 7385.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/14Industrial Data Surprise Boosts European Stocks; Swiss Market Index Sinks on Producer, ..
MT
11/14Informa Gains After Raising Revenue, Profit Guidance
DJ
11/14Weak pound boosts exporters in FTSE 100; Ocado extends rally
RE
11/14Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gains in a start to data-heavy week; Roche slides
RE
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
03:25aEuropean shares open higher as defensives eke out gains; Vodafone tumbles
RE
03:21aSpotlight On Cop27 : Addressing the energy ‘trilemma'
PU
03:14aVodafone Sets New EUR1 Billion Costs-Saving Target as Macroeconomic Environment Worsens..
DJ
03:05aChristmas shopping comes early for Britons in grip of cost crunch
RE
02:49aGSK Expects to Accept $2 Billion from Tender Offer for Guaranteed Notes
MT
02:48aImperial Brands Fiscal Year 2022 Pretax Profit Fell Amid Higher Costs; Raises Dividend
DJ
02:40aImperial Brands' FY22 Profit Drops on Russian Exit Charges, Rise in Taxes, Financial Co..
MT
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
CENTRICA PLC 86.56 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.71%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 749.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.15%
SSE PLC 1657 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.53%
PEARSON PLC 967 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.45%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 2051.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.06%
KINGFISHER PLC 245.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.64%
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 4949 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.77%
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. 390.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.26%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 98.685 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.26%
OCADO GROUP PLC 851.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.05%