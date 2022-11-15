FTSE 100 stalled by Vodafone's outlook cut, weak employment data

The blue-chip index was down 0.1% by 0823 GMT after hitting a two-month peak last week.

Vodafone tumbled 4.8% after the mobile phone operator cut its full-year free cash flow forecast, reflecting a worsening global macroeconomic climate and higher energy costs.

Data earlier showed Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly rose and vacancies fell for the fifth report in a row as employers worried about the outlook for the economy ahead of a tough government budget plan later this week.

However, the pound rallied against a weakening dollar amid growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow its pace of interest rate hikes. [FRX/]

The domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index also slipped 0.1%, with Ninety One dropping 5.9% after the investment manager said its half-year assets under management fell by 8%.

BAE Systems jumped 2.9% after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak awarded a 4.2 billion pound ($4.94 billion) contract to build five ships for the Royal Navy.

