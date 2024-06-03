(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to open higher on Monday, ahead of a slew of manufacturing PMIs from major economies around the world.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 to open up 0.8% at 8,343.87 on on Monday. The index of London large-caps closed 0.5% higher at 8,275.38 on Friday.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.2737 early Monday, higher than USD1.2719 at the London equities close on Friday.

The euro traded at USD1.0850 early on Monday, higher than USD1.0844 late Friday. Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY157.41 versus JPY157.24.

In the US on Friday, Wall Street ended mainly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.5%, the S&P 500 up 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite down fractionally.

In Asia on Monday, the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was up 1.3%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.4%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 2.4%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed up 0.7%.

Gold was quoted at USD2,317.70 an ounce early Monday, lower than USD2,328.36 on Friday.

Brent oil was trading at USD80.83 a barrel early Monday, lower than USD81.30 late Friday.

On Monday's corporate calendar, there are full-year results from GENinCode and Sirius Real Estate, and half-year results from Hercules Site Services and Hollywood Bowl.

On the economic calendar, there is a slew of manufacturing PMIs, including from the eurozone, the UK, and the US.

