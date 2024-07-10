(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to open higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE 100 set to snap a three-day losing streak, despite some mixed trade in New York and Asia.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 to open 15.1 points higher, 0.2%, 8,154.91 on Wednesday. The index of London large-caps closed down 53.68 points, 0.7%, at 8,139.81 on Tuesday.

In Asia on Wednesday, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.5%, and the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong was marginally lower. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 was up 0.3%, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney was down 0.1%.

China consumer prices edged up in June, official data showed Wednesday, but fell short of analyst expectations as the country's economic recovery continues to falter.

The consumer price index rose 0.2% on-year in June, easing from May's 0.3% and the fifth straight month in positive territory, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Bloomberg analysts had predicted a 0.4% inflation rate for June, however.

In New York on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.1%, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.1%.

For the S&P 500 it was the sixth straight day of gains, while the Nasdaq Composite notched another record close.

The US Federal Reserve is making "modest" progress in its inflation fight, the head of the US central bank told lawmakers Tuesday, on the first of two days of testimony in Congress.

Speaking in Washington, Powell told lawmakers on the Senate Banking Committee that the most recent readings "have shown some modest further progress" since the first quarter of the year.

"More good data would strengthen our confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%" he added, according to prepared remarks.

Whether Thursday's US inflation data will add to the Fed's confidence remains to be seen.

The pound was quoted at USD1.2791 early Wednesday, up from USD1.2781 at the time of the London equities close on Tuesday. The euro stood at USD1.0818, rising from USD1.0810. Against the yen, the dollar was trading at JPY161.52, up from JPY161.46.

Commerzbank analyst Volkmar Baur commented: "EUR-USD took a breather yesterday ahead of Thursday's US inflation figures. While these numbers certainly have the potential to move the exchange rate again, there was no such data on the calendar yesterday. And Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also refused to provide any new information during his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee."

Brent oil was quoted at USD84.28 a barrel, down from USD84.76. Gold was quoted at USD2,369.61 an ounce, up from USD2,353.59.

In Wednesday's economic calendar, Fed Chair Powell will be in focus again. He testifies at 1500 BST. Just before that, Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks at 1430 BST.

In the local corporate calendar, housebuilder Barratt Developments reported a trading statement.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

