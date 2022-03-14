Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03/22 04:37:32 am
7152.37 PTS   +0.03%
04:24aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 up on boost from financials, Ukraine hopes
RE
03:59aLondon Shares to Open Higher on Optimism Over Russia-Ukraine Talks
DJ
03:46aUK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 14
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 up on boost from financials, Ukraine hopes

03/14/2022 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British pound coins are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, aided by gains in financials and on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks, while British American Tobacco fell after the cigarette maker said it would cut its fiscal 2022 guidance.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2% in early trading, with banks and insurers leading the advance. The domestically focussed mid-cap index gained 1.1%.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine were gearing up, with Ukrainian and Russian negotiators set to talk again after both sides cited progress.

Index provider FTSE Russell said it would delete Russia-focused Evraz, Polymetal International, Petropavlovsk and Raven Property Group after trading in their shares was curtailed by a pull-back from the country's stock market by leading brokerages.

Joining the corporate exodus from Russia, British American Tobacco Plc said on Friday it would exit Russia and cut its fiscal 2022 guidance as a result. Shares of the company were down 2%.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -2.13% 3003.2 Delayed Quote.12.24%
EVRAZ PLC -12.59% 80.89 Delayed Quote.-86.55%
FTSE 100 0.14% 7168.87 Delayed Quote.-3.18%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 1.01% 20416.18 Delayed Quote.-13.91%
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 18.18% 3.75 Delayed Quote.-84.37%
PLC S.P.A. 4.89% 1.93 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 6.09% 179.8308 Delayed Quote.-87.57%
RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED 4.05% 7.19 Delayed Quote.-79.68%
RUSSELL CO., LTD. -2.20% 4010 End-of-day quote.-14.13%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -13.53% 114.947 Delayed Quote.77.81%
All news about FTSE 100
04:24aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 up on boost from financials, Ukraine hopes
RE
03:59aLondon Shares to Open Higher on Optimism Over Russia-Ukraine Talks
DJ
03:46aUK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 14
RE
03/11FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 2.41% Higher at 7155.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/11European Stocks Close Higher Amid Economic Data Influx, Inflation Woes
MT
03/11BATs to Withdraw From Presence in Russia; Cuts 2022 Guidance
DJ
03/11Wall Street Sees Upbeat Open After Putin Signals Progress in Ukraine Talks
MT
03/11European Bourses Track Higher Midday as Traders Renew Buying
MT
03/11LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Strong GDP recovery lifts UK markets
03/11FTSE 100 Higher as Economy Bounces Back; Oil, Property Stocks Rise
DJ
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
03:51aAstraZeneca Says FDA Rejects Asthma Drug Fasenra For Treatment of Nasal Condition
DJ
03:50aU.S. FDA declines to approve AstraZeneca treatment for chronic nasal condition
RE
03:36aRio Tinto Makes $2.7 Billion Bid for Remaining 49% Stake in Turquoise Hill
DJ
03:34aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Quarterly Dividends for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
03:34aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Transaction in own shares
PU
03:23aRio Tinto offers $2.7 bln to buy rest of Turquoise Hill stake
RE
03:22aRio Tinto Offers To Buy Additional $2.7 Billion Stake In Canadian Mining Group Turquois..
MT
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop FTSE 100
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 128 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.92%
PERSIMMON PLC 2265.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.30%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 138.61 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.25%
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 2676.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.23%
BARCLAYS PLC 166.52 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.36%
OCADO GROUP PLC 1166 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.83%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 3787.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.88%
RIO TINTO PLC 5379.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.32%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 29.7 Real-time Quote.-4.81%
EVRAZ PLC 80.89 Delayed Quote.-12.59%
Heatmap :