  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
FTSE : Banks weigh on FTSE 100; Morrisons drops as CD&R wins bid

10/04/2021 | 03:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange offices in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index was subdued on Monday as weakness in heavyweight banks offset gains in miners and oil stocks, while Morrisons dropped after private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) won a bid for the company.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat at 0712 GMT, with HSBA, Prudential and Lloyds Group among the worst performers.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.2%, led by declines in consumer discretionary stocks.

Britain's fourth-largest supermarket Morrisons declined 3.7% after U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) won the auction for the company with a 7 billion pound ($9.5 billion) bid.

Petrofac gained 9.2% after the oil services group said it was looking at refinancing options as it faces a possible $240 million fine from a London court.

Online trading platform Plus500 rose 5.8% after raising its forecast for the second time in less than three months.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Heatmap :