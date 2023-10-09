0940 GMT - Croda International shares top the FTSE 100 fallers, down 5% after the chemical company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter trading and cut its forecast for full-year adjusted pretax profit. Despite its involvement in various different markets, Croda hasn't escaped the impact of a tough global economic backdrop and its relatively high fixed costs means lower volumes will affect margins, AJ Bell says. Still, Bell points to positives in the trading update, such as Croda's comments that sales volumes in its beauty-care business had improved in September. "This morning's relatively measured share-price response suggests Croda's signal of a slight improvement in recent weeks is carrying weight with investors," Bell's investment director Russ Mould writes. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Aviva Seen as Acquirer, Rather Than Acquisition Target

0937 GMT - Aviva is more likely to engage in M&A itself than to be a target, Deutsche Bank writes in a note after shares in the British lender jumped on Friday on takeover chatter. "We see a deal for the whole entity as nearly impossible, and even a sale of certain parts (e.g. non life) as unlikely given the work management has undertaken in reshaping the business," analyst Rhea Shah writes. She adds that the company is in a much better position than four years ago, when Chief Executive Amanda Blanc joined. Deutsche Bank rates the stock buy with a 490 pence target price. Shares edge down 0.5% to 406.8 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

Metro Bank Fundraising Plan Removes Risk But Challenges Remain

0925 GMT - Metro Bank Holdings' rescue deal removes a lot of risks but it faces a tough job to keep clients happy and win new business, AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould says in a note after the lender secured a fundraising arrangement that sent shares 26% higher. "A high-cost base is unsustainable, so something has to change," he writes, adding that a radical rethink of how the company operates is needed. The plan is important as it avoids a run on the bank, which was a possibility if it didn't raise enough cash over the weekend to shore up its balance sheet, Mould says, adding that it also provides breathing space for Metro to conclude talks on asset sales. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

