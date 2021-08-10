Log in
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
FTSE : Goldman Sachs lifts Europe's STOXX and FTSE targets

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the NYSE in New York

MILAN (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has lifted its 12-month target for Europe's STOXX 600 equity benchmark to 520 points from 480, saying it sees "good catch-up trade and value" in banks, energy and basic resources stocks.

"European equities are up strongly this year, keeping pace with U.S. stocks and outperforming other regions. But while performance has been strong, valuation in aggregate has fallen as EPS revisions have been the strongest in 20 years," analysts at the U.S. bank said in a note on Tuesday.

The STOXX 600 was trading at around 470 points on Tuesday.

Goldman also raised its 12-month target for the UK's top FTSE 100 index to 7,900 points from 7,600. It was at 7,133 points on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Marc Jones)


