Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE heads lower for third day after glum GDP figures

12/10/2021 | 03:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 slipped for a third straight session on Friday as data pointed to stalling economic growth in Britain even before the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, while investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation numbers.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index eased 0.2% by 0806 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.3%.

Royal Dutch Shell slipped 0.7% ahead of shareholder vote to approve a plan to get rid of the oil and gas company's dual share structure and move its headquarters to London from The Hague.

Oil majors were also hit by a dip in crude prices as traders locked in profits from a strong run-up this week. [O/R]

Data showed Britain's economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 0.1% in October, leaving it 0.5% smaller than it was in February 2020, just before the country went into its first COVID-19 lockdown. The data raised doubts about a December rate hike from the Bank of England.

Base metal miners capped some of the losses on the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index, helped by low inventories and monetary policy easing by top consumer China. [MET/L]

AB Foods inched up 0.2% after saying trading to date in its new financial year at its Primark fashion business had been ahead of expectations.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -0.21% 7306.07 Delayed Quote.13.57%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.32% 23073.89 Delayed Quote.13.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.27% 74.18 Delayed Quote.45.65%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 0.12% 19.56 Real-time Quote.33.69%
WTI 0.55% 70.88 Delayed Quote.49.07%
All news about FTSE 100
03:37aAB Foods Sees Improved Performance Ahead as Primark Sales Strengthen -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:30aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE heads lower for third day after glum GDP figures
RE
03:09aFTSE to Open Lower, Focus on US Inflation Data
DJ
03:09aAB Foods Sees Improved Performance Ahead as Primark Sales Strengthen -- Update
DJ
02:36aAB Foods Sees Improved Performance Ahead as Primark Sales Strengthen
DJ
02:31aAnglo American Expects Costs to Rise Again in 2022
DJ
12/09European Stocks End Largely Lower as England Moves to Renew Certain COVID-19 Curbs
MT
12/09FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 7321.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/09FTSE 100 Closes Lower Thursday as Coronavirus-Variant Cases Rise
DJ
12/09London stocks fall as COVID-19 curbs cloud positive earnings
RE
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
03:42aDS SMITH : Christmas Recycling
PU
03:42aNATWEST : Director Declaration
PU
03:42aNATWEST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
03:37aAB Foods Sees Improved Performance Ahead as Primark Sales Strengthen -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:28aPrimark shopper numbers not impacted by Omicron so far -finance chief
RE
03:26aAstraZeneca to Deliver Antibody Therapy for COVID-19 to Singapore
MT
03:09aAB Foods Sees Improved Performance Ahead as Primark Sales Strengthen -- Update
DJ
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
THE BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 4803.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.38%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 2720 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.08%
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. 648.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.73%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 1944.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.53%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC 754.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.52%
ENTAIN PLC 1664.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.14%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 50.33 Real-time Quote.-1.14%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 8261 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.21%
SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 1401.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.46%
JD SPORTS FASHION 220.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.96%
Heatmap :