FTSE heads lower for third day after glum GDP figures

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index eased 0.2% by 0806 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.3%.

Royal Dutch Shell slipped 0.7% ahead of shareholder vote to approve a plan to get rid of the oil and gas company's dual share structure and move its headquarters to London from The Hague.

Oil majors were also hit by a dip in crude prices as traders locked in profits from a strong run-up this week. [O/R]

Data showed Britain's economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 0.1% in October, leaving it 0.5% smaller than it was in February 2020, just before the country went into its first COVID-19 lockdown. The data raised doubts about a December rate hike from the Bank of England.

Base metal miners capped some of the losses on the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index, helped by low inventories and monetary policy easing by top consumer China. [MET/L]

AB Foods inched up 0.2% after saying trading to date in its new financial year at its Primark fashion business had been ahead of expectations.

